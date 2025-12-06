You Can Mirror Your Phone Screen To Your Roku TV - Here's How

In previous tech eras, TVs were simpler affairs, and didn't come bundled with "smart" hardware enabling streaming services. However, that all changed with the introduction, and proliferation, of advanced HDMI ports and streaming peripherals. Now, you can readily plug in all sorts of devices to your TV — laptops, game consoles, or streaming accessories — and enjoy more advanced features. Conveniently, your smart TV works wirelessly too, as do nearly all standalone streaming devices, allowing you to mirror your phone to your home's biggest screen.

Screen mirroring your mobile device to your TV can come in handy in plenty of situations. Instead of crowding around your phone's tiny screen, you and your friends can all comfortably browse your vacation photos. Gaming is also infinitely better with a larger and clearer view. If you have phone-only apps, mirroring lets you view them on a screen other than that belonging to your phone.

But how exactly do you project your phone screen to your Roku TV? It's actually pretty easy, and it's one of the best Roku TV tips you should know to get the most out of your entertainment setup. Here's how to do so.