The Amazon Fire TV Stick Is Great, But The Smart Money Buys A Different Device

One of the biggest advantages of going with the Fire TV Cube is its streaming device credentials. It's the most powerful streaming media player in Amazon's portfolio, and comes with features like 4K HDR streaming support with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It also supports Dolby Atmos audio processing and can even pass the surround sound data to your TV seamlessly. Plus, it's powered by an octa-core 2GHz processor with 2GB of RAM, which help deliver a responsive and snappy performance.

The Cube comes with Wi-Fi 6E and an Ethernet port for your connectivity needs, the latter of which will come particularly handy if you have trouble with Wi-Fi coverage around your TV and need access to reliable internet. Other features include 16GB of onboard storage and a USB 2.0 Type-A port to connect any external storage devices. Moreover, Amazon has included an HDMI 2.1 input port that you can use to plug in any video output devices, for which you don't have spare HDMI ports on your TV, such as your cable TV box, Blu-ray player, or gaming console. To make the most of this HDMI input port, make sure you connect your Fire TV Cube to an HDMI 2.1 port on your TV.

It runs on the same Fire TV operating system as Fire TV Stick models, so the feature set is the same. You get the same reasonably easy-to-use interface, access to all popular streaming services, apps for VPN services, and cloud gaming support. Fire TV also recently became the first smart TV platform to get an official Instagram app.