5 Clever Ways You Can Use Smart Speakers In Your Home

If you have a smart speaker at home, but are only using it to play music, you're missing out on some of the best ways to use it. That's because those devices made by Amazon, Google, Apple, and others made by major brands can have more utility for your daily routine than just serving to stream playlists or answer some simple questions, and once properly set up, they can simplify many things with only voice commands.

There's nothing wrong with sticking to the basics, especially because many smart speakers handle those tasks well, and for owners, that's more than enough, but they're also capable of doing much more. Those devices come with a large ecosystem of routines, integrations, and other connected services that can tie together all the other smart gadgets that you have in your house. When used well, they can work like a hub that makes it easier to control your home.

They're also useful in many more ways than most people think. A smart speaker can help with all kinds of daily tasks, from setting timers and reminders to checking the weather, playing live radio, or giving quick answers while your hands are busy. More importantly, it can also act as a simple voice-controlled hub for other devices around the house, making everyday routines a lot more convenient.