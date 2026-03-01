12 Essential Voice Assistant Commands You Need To Start Using

You're already running late, keys in hand, shoes on, mentally calculating whether you can still make it on time, and then it hits you. Your phone is gone. Not lost, just mysteriously missing. It is probably wedged between couch cushions or chilling casually in the fridge from your last snack run.

Ironically, this is the same device that helps you with everything else, from your daily to-do list to finding your parked car with your iPhone, which is incredibly helpful when you forget which level of the parking garage you left it on. But none of that matters if the phone itself decides to disappear minutes before you need to leave.

This is where your voice assistant actually earns its keep. Don't tear your living room apart in a panic. Just yell, "Hey Google, find my phone," or "Alexa, find my phone." Give it a few seconds, and your missing device will start blaring at full volume, even if you explicitly left it on silent.

To set this up, you don't need much. As long as you have a Google Home or Amazon Echo and your phone is linked to that same account, you're good to go. Just hop into the Google Home or Alexa app to make sure "Find My Phone" is enabled and your accounts match.