Your Alexa Speaker May Already Have An Emergency Assist Feature You Probably Never Used

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Imagine that you are at home and have a bad accident — a real "I've fallen and I can't get up" moment. If you have an Apple Watch, its little-known safety feature, Fall Detection, could help you quickly contact emergency services. Turns out, with an Alexa speaker, there is also a relatively unknown emergency help feature. As of September of 2023, Amazon added Alexa Emergency Assist to a range of devices, including Alexa-powered speakers. With this subscription-based system, you can contact emergency services by saying "Alexa, call for help."

A trained agent will answer your call, connect you with the appropriate first responders — police, fire, or ambulance — and send them to your location. Don't confuse Alexa Emergency Assist for a dedicated home monitoring service though, as Alexa speakers are not smoke alarms for smart homes. However, if an Alexa device detects the sound of glass breaking or an alarm, the emergency assist feature will send a notification to your phone. Of course, you still have to review the notice to determine whether help is needed.