12 Essential Smart Home Gadgets You Should Be Using In 2026
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Building a smart home from scratch is expensive because you need to buy several gadgets and accessories that are not cheap. But once you have transformed your home into a smart home, many tasks will become much easier for you and take much less time than before. For instance, buying a robot vacuum will allow you to set cleaning schedules, and the robot can automatically clean the interior of your place without your supervision. Similarly, a smart lock lets you control the main door without getting up.
We came up with this list of essential smart home gadgets you should use in 2026 to simplify your everyday tasks. Before moving ahead, let us clarify that we have referred to the listed price for each product rather than the discounted ones, as deals and discounts may vary over time. Each product must meet our minimum rating and review criteria, which we will detail at the end, and each solves a real-world problem or adds functionality to the home.
Roborock Qrevo Series Robot Vacuum and Mop
A top seller on Amazon, the Roborock Robot Vacuum and Mop delivers 8,000 Pascals of suction power to clean the floor of debris, dust, and hair strands. The robot vacuum can work effectively on mats and carpets, boosting its suction power when it shifts from floor to carpet. It cleans the carpet with a dry mop before using water, then dries it after the cleaning process.
Furthermore, it uses tangle-free technology, enabled by the integration of an all-rubber main brush, so hair strands do not get stuck and hinder the cleaning process. It also features a 10-millimeter lifting function to transition from a lower surface to an elevated one.
What's more, it can seamlessly navigate obstacles in its path and adjust its cleaning course around them. To access more features, pair the robot vacuum with the Roborock app to set no-go zones, schedule cleanings, and manage floor maps.
There is a 2.7-liter trash bag in the docking station where all the collected dust is stored, and a 4-liter water tank to refill the robot cleaner for mopping. Consequently, having this smart gadget in your home helps automate your home's cleaning so you can sit back and relax. Get it on Amazon for $649.99.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
The Ember Smart Mug is a unique smart home gadget that will keep your beverage warm at an optimal constant temperature for up to 80 minutes on a fully charged battery. Download the Ember app on your phone, set the desired temperature you wish to maintain for your beverage between 120-degree Fahrenheit and 145-degree Fahrenheit, and let it do the rest. However, the default temperature is 135 degrees Fahrenheit, and it remembers the last used setting.
Additionally, it is equipped with motion detectors that wake the mug when you pour hot liquid into it and put it to sleep when the mug is empty. There is also a smart LED indicator that comes on once your beverage has reached the set temperature.
The smart mug is IPX7-rated, meaning you can submerge it in water up to 1 meter deep for proper cleaning without damaging it. Also, the scratch-resistant coating protects it against scratch marks to keep the surface neat. Amazon is selling this smart mug for $149.95
LeeNabao Smart LED Table Lamp
The LeeNabao Smart LED Table Lamp is not just a night lamp but also a wireless charger, an alarm clock, and a Bluetooth speaker with application control. The G-shaped design adds to the aesthetic of your bedroom, and the lights are customizable in over 16 million combinations across 256 color modes, with adjustable brightness. Furthermore, you can set an alarm via the app, and it will wake you up via eight gentle sounds that mimic those of nature. Also, it uses a sunrise-simulated light that gradually brightens to create a more realistic sunrise vibe.
Use the buttons on the lamp to adjust volume, switch between songs played via your smartphone, and control brightness. It can also provide a sleep-aid light that is comfortable for studying or focused tasks. Apart from these, use it as a speaker to enjoy your favorite music. To use it as a charger, dock your compatible phone in the provided mount and watch it juice up your battery. Grab it on Amazon for $50.99.
Levoit Air Purifier
Air purifiers are handy for those with breathing issues and dust allergies. One of the major air purifier brands, Levoit, introduced an air purifier rated for up to 183 square feet, featuring a powerful motor that captures air from all angles and can refresh its space about 4.8 times per hour.
The first line of defense is the nylon pre-filter, which traps large airborne particles like pet hair and dust, after which the air passes through the activated carbon filter, which absorbs odors, VOCs, and fumes. Lastly, the air has to pass through the main filter, which removes 99.97% of dust particles ranging from 0.1 to 0.3 microns in size (per the manufacturer's claims).
The machine operates at 24 decibels to avoid being a loud nuisance. Furthermore, you can connect it with your smartphone via Bluetooth to monitor filter health and know when they need a replacement. Plus, you can use it at different speeds depending on the intensity of filtration needed.
With a 4.7 out of 5 rating, this air purifier has effectively helped reduce dust, bad odors, and pet hair in its buyers' surroundings, according to over 34,000 Amazon reviews. Amazon is selling the air purifier for $89.99.
ThermoMaven Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer
The ThermoMaven Smart Thermometer gives you the precise temperature of the meat — with an accuracy of ±0.5 degrees Fahrenheit — delivered with the help of five internal and one external sensor on the two probes. You can view the set temperature readings, note the current temperature, and see the estimated cooking time on the Smart Base or in the ThermoMaven application.
The probes feature an ultra-thin design that helps preserve the proteins and nutrients in your food, and you can note the temperatures of two different dishes simultaneously. These probes have an IPX8 waterproof rating for easy cleanup, and can detect internal meat temperatures up to 221 degrees Fahrenheit and ambient temperatures up to 752 degrees Fahrenheit.
Holding a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, it is up for sale for $149.99. Customer reviews show that the meat thermometer is highly accurate and takes the guesswork out of cooking, helping you achieve perfectly tender, juicy meat.
Kasa 1080p Indoor Pan/Tilt Wired Security Camera
The Kasa Indoor Security Camera lets you keep an eye on your pets, small children, and the rest of the house with real-time 1,080-pixel HD footage of the covered area — 113 degrees vertically and 360 degrees horizontally. It also sends instant notifications to your phone when motion or sound is detected within 30 feet, even at night.
You can set custom viewpoints in the app for the camera to cycle through them at intervals, so you can keep an eye on the most crucial spots in your house, for instance, the windows and doors. Besides these, you can store footage on a microSD card (not included), up to 256 GB, while premium cloud options with additional purchases are also available.
Another interesting feature is the two-way audio communication. You can speak through the Kasa app, and the person near the camera can hear it and speak into the camera for you to hear. Hence, it is great for surveillance in the baby room, as you can hear when the baby is crying.
The camera has garnered 4.4 stars from over 42,000 buyers and is the number one best seller on Amazon in the Surveillance Cameras category. You can purchase it for just $29.99.
Levoit Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier
A humidifier adds moisture to the air, which is useful, especially in dry, cold weather when atmospheric humidity is at its lowest. The Levoit Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier, available for $79.99 on Amazon, features sensors that maintain internal humidity levels so you can breathe comfortably.
In addition, the purifier increases the relative humidity by 10% in about 20 minutes in a room up to 505 square feet. Connect it with the Levoit app to set target humidity levels, switch between different modes, add timers, and more. You can also scan your houseplants in the app to find the ideal humidity and temperature levels for healthy growth.
Moreover, it offers about 60 hours of runtime on the lowest mist setting. Add your favorite scented oils to the dedicated tray and enjoy the aromatherapy experience in your room. Plus, use it as a soft night light for a comfortable sleep. With a total score of 4.4 from over 30,000 customers, this humidifier has received praise from customers with sinus and breathing issues by adjusting the humidity levels in the air.
Amazon Smart Plug
Control your appliances from the comfort of your smartphone via the Amazon Smart Plug, which allows you to turn the connected appliance on/off in the Alexa app. Not only this, but you can also set timers and create schedules. Consequently, one of the coolest ways to use this smart plug is to make it look like you are home when you are actually not by scheduling the lights to come on every day at sunset.
It also pairs with Alexa-enabled devices, like the Echo Dot, to use simple voice commands to control each appliance. Furthermore, you can set routines by pairing multiple plugs together so they all come on or off with a single command. Plus, the compact size does not obstruct the other outlets in the wall socket, so you can use them simultaneously.
The Amazon Smart Plug has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5, and customers have appreciated its reliable performance and seamless Alexa connectivity. It is available on Amazon for $24.99.
Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen
The Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) lets you stream your favorite music from popular platforms, such as Spotify or Apple Music, or directly from your phone's playlist via Bluetooth. It is also compatible with many smart home devices and lets you control them with simple voice commands (except on macOS).
You can also ask Alexa for the current weather, real-time news updates, and other questions to get instant answers on the go — just be sure to start your request with "Hey Alexa." Although the mic is always on, you can turn it off via the physical button present on the device for privacy.
Plus, you can use it as an alarm. Tapping will snooze it for the next few minutes. The compact design looks good in any space. The speaker is great for bedrooms and small spaces, featuring a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker. Amazon has garnered over 186,000 ratings for the Echo Dot Gen 5 globally, averaging 4.7 stars. At $49.99, the sound quality and clarity are pretty impressive, according to its customers, along with high responsiveness to voice commands.
Eufy Security Smart Lock C220
Secure your home with the Eufy Security Smart Lock, designed with self-learning AI that detects your fingerprint and learns it with every tap, so you can unlock the door instantly next time. There are six ways to unlock this smart lock — via fingerprint, the Eufy Security app, keypad, physical key, Apple Watch, or a connected voice assistant. Also, you will receive real-time alerts in the app whenever the lock is unlocked, plus you can also lock or unlock the door using the same.
In addition, you can provide temporary or permanent access to your acquaintances and close ones through the app. The smart lock functions using eight AA batteries that are included in the package, giving you around eight months of worry-free performance. Built with an IP53 waterproof rating, the lock can endure dust and light splashes of water. Priced at $169.99, the smart lock has 4.3 stars on Amazon.
Govee Smart Light Bulbs
Govee LED Smart Light Bulbs light up your room with 1,000 lumens of brightness with 16 million total color combinations. You can select from existing presets or customize your own combinations, and choose from a spectrum of tunable warm white to cool daylight options (2,700 Kelvin to 6,500 Kelvin) — all within the Govee app.
You can also connect it with compatible Alexa and Google Assistant devices and control the lights via voice commands. In addition, group multiple bulbs together and create schedules, such as turning on the living room lights at sunset every day. There is a music mode that, when activated, allows the bulbs to sync their effects with the beats of the currently detected music for an immersive experience. Govee's smart light bulbs received a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, and a pack of two costs $25.99, making it a perfect entry point into the Govee smart home setup.
Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200
The Kasa Smart Light Switch ($15.99) may require consulting an electrician during installation if you lack knowledge or experience with electrical work, as it requires neutral wiring. Once installed, you can turn the lights on or off with your smartphone via the Kasa app, instead of using physical switches — no matter where you are.
Furthermore, like other smart devices, this one is compatible with smart home voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, giving you hands-free voice control. You can also group multiple switches to operate them with a single command and set schedules to have the lights turn on or off at specific times.
It makes for a great gadget for controlling outdoor lights, removing the hassle of going outside or managing them while away. Plus, these switches can withstand temperatures between 32 degrees Fahrenheit and 104 degrees Fahrenheit. On Amazon, more than 43,240 global customers have weighed in, giving it an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars, applauding how simple it is to monitor the status of each light in their house.
Methodology
To create this list of essential smart home gadgets, we set a minimum criterion: all products had to have at least 100 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.0 stars. Many products here far exceed those minimum thresholds, with thousands of reviews and high ratings.
We exclusively chose smart gadgets that can integrate seamlessly with your smart home setup via Bluetooth or WiFi. Plus, they bring some sort of advantage to your home, such as a smart plug that lets you control appliances via a smartphone or voice control.
Furthermore, we evaluated the functionality of these gadgets — what they bring to the table and whether they fulfill the claims made — by gathering feedback from actual customer reviews.