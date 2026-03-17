8 Major Air Purifier Brands Ranked Worst To Best, According To Consumer Reports

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Air purifiers are among the small smart home upgrades that instantly make your home more comfortable. These devices improve the quality of the air indoors, which will do wonders for your family's health. However, with so many brands that make them, it could be tough to choose which one to buy. To help you out, we've determined a ranking of air purifier brands based on scores and reviews from Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports, a nonprofit organization that does independent product testing and ratings, has reviewed nearly 200 air purifiers across four size categories. It has also given the manufacturers of these devices brand reliability and owner satisfaction scores. We considered all of these in ranking the major air purifier brands that met our criteria from worst to best. We've laid out the details of our methodology at the end of this article.

To support our rankings, we highlighted Consumer Reports' top-rated models for each manufacturer that showcase their capabilities. We also gathered insights from professional reviews whenever available, as well as comments on shopping platforms and social media, not just on these devices but also on the air purifier brands in general. Air purifiers are quickly becoming essential smart home gadgets, and we hope to help you make the best choice for your needs.