5 Sleek Gadgets That Can Replace Your Morning Alarm

The way in which you wake up in the morning can set the tone for the rest of your day, for better or worse. It's become fairly common today for people to wake up using the alarm on their phone, but if you don't like to keep your phone near your bed, a traditional alarm clock is still a valid approach. Of course, that approach also utilizes the usual piercing alarm noise, so if that doesn't work for you, you might want to try a different kind of alarm clock that encourages you to get up in different ways, like a gradual sunrise or running right off your nightstand.

Everyone has different needs for their morning alarm; on one hand, maybe you want softer sounds to gradually ease you out of bed, or, on the other hand, you want an alarm that shakes you right out of bed and into the light of day. Despite the popularity of phone alarms, alarm clocks are still a booming sector, with all kinds of new and interesting models available online to suit your particular needs.

All of the following alarm clock gadgets are available for purchase on Amazon, each with a user rating of at least four out of five stars based on at least 1,000 user reviews.