iPhone Users Need To Start Using This Hidden iOS Alarm Feature

Arguably, most people don't like being jolted awake by a loud and aggressive alarm from their phone in the morning. If you are a light sleeper, this is even more of an issue as the shock of an alarm can frighten you at the same time. And while you can create a custom alarm sound on your iPhone, it might seem a little complicated for casual users.

On top of that, loud alarms can impact our overall health in a negative way with rapid spikes in blood pressure, increased cortisol levels, and simply leaving us in a bad mood to start the day. A loud alarm could have you reaching for the snooze button, out of shock or annoyance, but getting a few more minutes of sleep may not actually aid your body.

Fortunately, if you have installed iOS 26 on your iPhone, you have access to a neat hidden feature that can make your morning experience more pleasant. It's inside the Health app, where you have the ability to set up multiple sleep schedules. With each schedule created, you can also adjust the alarm sound itself, something that can affect the way you wake up.