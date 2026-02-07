Ditch Modern Digital Alarms For This Retro Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We depend on our alarms in the morning to get us up in time to go to work or school, and lately, smartphones have become the go-to choice for this task. We have our phones near us all the time, after all, so it's easy to take advantage of their proximity and useful features like custom alarm sounds. Is it always the best idea, though, to use your phone or your smartwatch to wake you up in the morning?

A better solution may be to use an analog alarm clock. It is simple and sleek. It has no extra function other than telling the time and waking you up in the morning, reducing the complexity of your life and your gadgets. It requires no app to download, no special login or password, and it doesn't sell your data to advertisers. In that way, it can be a very nice break from the annoyances of the modern digital world.

Analog alarm clocks wake you up with a traditional ringing sound. That type of noise can be excellent for people who are very deep sleepers and miss some of their digital alarms. It also means you don't necessarily have to keep it right next to your bedside if you don't want to, because it can be loud enough to be used in larger rooms.