4 Cheap Gadgets That Can Actually Help You Sleep

Plenty of people want to know how to get a better night's sleep, as it doesn't come as easily to some as it does to others. Because of this, there's an entire industry built around sleep aid gadgets, though the advanced, name-brand stuff can easily cost over a hundred dollars. If you're looking to improve your sleep without dropping that much cash, there are plenty of simpler devices available for much cheaper, like sleep mask headphones or white noise machines.

As nice as it would be to have a state-of-the-art smart bed that perfectly conforms to your body, such a thing would run you several thousand dollars at a minimum. Before you go that route, browse Amazon for some of the more straightforward, lower-cost devices that can aid your sleep schedule in small ways, like adjusting lighting, providing soothing noise, or tracking your general sleep health.

All of the following sleep aid gadgets are available on Amazon for less than $50, and are backed up by user scores of at least four out of five stars based on a minimum of 4,000 reviews.