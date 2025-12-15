4 Cheap Gadgets That Can Actually Help You Sleep
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Plenty of people want to know how to get a better night's sleep, as it doesn't come as easily to some as it does to others. Because of this, there's an entire industry built around sleep aid gadgets, though the advanced, name-brand stuff can easily cost over a hundred dollars. If you're looking to improve your sleep without dropping that much cash, there are plenty of simpler devices available for much cheaper, like sleep mask headphones or white noise machines.
As nice as it would be to have a state-of-the-art smart bed that perfectly conforms to your body, such a thing would run you several thousand dollars at a minimum. Before you go that route, browse Amazon for some of the more straightforward, lower-cost devices that can aid your sleep schedule in small ways, like adjusting lighting, providing soothing noise, or tracking your general sleep health.
All of the following sleep aid gadgets are available on Amazon for less than $50, and are backed up by user scores of at least four out of five stars based on a minimum of 4,000 reviews.
WiZ LED Smart Light Bulbs
Getting to sleep isn't always as simple as flicking off the lamp and falling on your bed. Good, consistent lighting can help your body adjust to nighttime and get ready for rest, as well as wake you up when morning rolls around, in sync with your circadian rhythm. For lighting that offers a greater degree of control, try installing a relatively cheap WiZ LED Smart Light Bulb in your bedroom lamp, available on Amazon for $12.99.
These LED bulbs don't require any complicated installation; just plug one into a light source like any other light bulb and sync it up with the WiZ app. Once it's connected, you can set the bulb on a schedule or motion tracker, having it automatically change hue, dim at certain times of the day, or turn on when you pass by. You can also sync the bulb up with a smart home system, activating its features with voice commands.
The WiZ LED Smart Light Bulb has a 4.3 rating based on 4,656 Amazon reviews. One user said these bulbs are easy to set up and control, and perfect for maintaining soft lighting that doesn't trigger their migraines. Another user added in their 2025 review that the bulbs are surprisingly long-lasting, with the first one they bought in 2018 still going strong.
Livikey Fitness Tracker Watch
It can be difficult to deal with troubled sleep when it's not immediately clear what's causing it, whether that's a daytime activity or quirk in your sleeping position. The best way to fix a problem is to get information, and the Livikey Fitness Tracker Watch, available on Amazon for $19.99, can provide that day and night.
This budget fitness tracker pairs with a companion app to read and record information about your daily routine, whether you're up and running or sleeping in bed. During the day, it provides helpful features like a heart rate monitor and a sedentary warning to get you moving. More relevantly, at night, the watch records your sleep quality, checking your heart rate and length of your sleep phases from awake to light sleep to deep sleep. All of this information is saved to the app, so you can easily consult it or show it to your doctor if you're concerned about your sleep cycle.
The Livikey Fitness Tracker Watch is an "Amazon's Choice" product with a score of four out of five stars based on 4,625 reviews. One user called it a great budget option for those who want tracking features like an Apple Watch. Another user highly recommends the watch, noting the sleep tracking feature works very well.
LC-dolida Sleep Mask Headphones
Common frustrations you can experience while trying to sleep are errant bright lights and loud noises. The natural solution to both of these problems is to block out light and sound, which the LC-dolida Sleep Mask Headphones offer to do for $39.99.
This hybrid device is both a contoured eye mask and a pair of headphones, all designed to wrap around your head firmly and comfortably while sleeping. The eye cups conform to the shape of your face, blocking out light. The headphones, meanwhile, are located within the mask's straps, flat enough that you can lay on your side without damaging them. This is a perfect setup for those who like to listen to podcasts before they sleep or white noise to drown out distractions.
The LC-dolida Sleep Mask Headphones have a 4.2 out of five rating on Amazon, backed by reviews from 26,689 owners. One user said they are comfortable to wear in bed, and perfect for dozing off to binaural beats while their partner sleeps with the TV on at night. Another user said the mask is very soft and easy to adjust.
Magicteam White Noise Machine
If you find the silence of night to be a little unnerving, some soothing noise can help you fall asleep. However, if you're thinking twice about sleeping with headphones on all night, consider a dedicated white noise machine. Specifically, the Magicteam White Noise Machine, available on Amazon for $29.99.
This simple bedstand speaker provides 20 different sounds to fall asleep to, including ocean waves, crackling fires, birdsongs, and more. These sounds have 32 levels of volume adjustment, and can be set for continuous play or automatic shutoff after a few hours. The sounds are non-looping, so you don't need to worry about a sudden noise shocking you awake. The speaker will also save your settings between uses..
The Magicteam White Noise Machine is an "Amazon's Choice" product, with a rating of 4.5 based on 65,784 user reviews. One owner called it magical, saying the device has helped them fall asleep more easily and drowns out repetitive noises from their sleeping dog. Another user noted the smoothness of the white noise and solid sound quality.
Shoppers want a good night's sleep
There are few things as disappointing as buying an expensive new gadget to help your sleep, only to find out it's useless when bedtime rolls around. To save you from that circumstance, we selected these fairly cheap devices from sleep-related gadgets available on Amazon for less than $50, focusing on products with a user rating of at least four out of five stars, based on a minimum of 4,000 reviews.