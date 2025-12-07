Think Twice Before Sleeping With Headphones On All Night - Here's Why

Though some people with a genetic mutation can thrive on only four hours of sleep, most of us need a full night's rest. Some may prefer to listen to music all night, as certain types of music can help you relax and fall asleep. Having that ongoing sound is also helpful if you live in a noisy environment.

However, wearing headphones while you sleep can produce less-than-desirable results. Your hearing is obstructed while listening to music or other audio content, meaning you may not hear a fire alarm, or shouting, in the event of an emergency. If you wear wired headphones, there is the danger of getting the cord wrapped around your throat. Listening to your music too loudly can cause hearing impairment over time, as well.

Necrosis can happen when your headphones aren't the proper fit, or if you are sleeping with them pushed too tight against you. The resulting obstruction in blood flow will cause skin cells to die and can cause lesions and dead-looking tissue. When you wear headphones, you can also trap moisture inside your ear which can cause an infection. This can result in ear pain, puss, and hearing problems. If your headphones or earbuds block the flow of wax out of your ear, it can cause it to build up inside the canal and become compacted. In that case, a physician will have to remove it.