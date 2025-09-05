OpenAI May Launch Its First AI Chip As Early As 2026

New reports suggest that OpenAI may launch its first ever AI chip as soon as next year. Financial Times attributes these reports to comments made by the chief executive of Broadcom — a company OpenAI has reportedly partnered with to design its AI chip. The claims note that Broadcom recently referred to a "mystery" customer during an earnings call, a customer that has committed to more than $10 billion in orders.

Further, Financial Times says that multiple people familiar with the partnership have confirmed the chip will ship in 2026. However, no details of what to expect from the AI chip have been shared just yet. Though, one person close to the development reported that OpenAI plans to use the chip as an internal tool, rather than making it available to purchase outside of the company.

While the reports suggest it could come out as early as next year, there does not appear to be any solid timeline for OpenAI's new AI chip. So far, both OpenAI and Broadcom have declined to comment on the matter. That said, The Wall Street Journal has since corroborated the report with one of its own.