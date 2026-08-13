Your Old Google Pixel Might End Up In A Data Center - But That Won't Stop E-Waste

Data centers are a hot topic, especially with AI creeping into just about everything. Artificial intelligence is integrated into smartphones, computers, and smart TVs, and it needs a lot of power. Every time a user searches using an AI chatbot such as Claude, ChatGPT, or Copilot, AI data centers use water and electricity to complete that search, which adds up to a large amount. This can cause problems for local residents in the form of increased bills and potentially a lot of e-waste, but one study looks to help reduce the amount of e-waste.

In an effort to decrease the amount of e-waste in the world, researchers are using old Google Pixel phones and turning them into clusters to power small scale data centers. Scientists at the University of California (UC) San Diego are repurposing discarded Pixel phones and using the motherboards from the devices to create a low-cost, low-carbon way to power cloud computing systems. The old hardware is being pulled from more than 2,000 phones that, once combined, will be powerful enough to act as a computer for education and research.

The goal of the project is to reduce the total carbon footprint created by tossed-out devices. Google and UC San Diego state these parts feature the largest amount of embodied carbon, around 50%. The study revealed that a cluster of 20 devices produced enough power to supply a classroom of more than 75 students. The results were a step closer to supporting the evidence that 2,000 phones could power 100 classes simultaneously. It's a valiant effort, but the project, as it is, is too small to effectively fight against the damage caused by technology at the large scale it is disposed of.