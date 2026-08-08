This Forgotten Sci-Fi Robot Movie Has Been Waiting To Be Discovered On Netflix

Netflix dropped a killer sci-fi movie in 2019 that was suspenseful, had a few twists and turns, and delighted audiences. "I Am Mother" has an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 75% score from moviegoers. Those are some positive numbers, and digging into the reviews reveals lots of praise for the movie. Despite all of that, and some big names in the cast (Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne), it faded into obscurity. It remained in the top 10 streaming movies for only 12 days and in the top 100 for 25 days. Yet, it's a movie that few talk about.

The techno-thriller follows a young girl named Daughter (Clara Rugaard), who thrives in a post-apocalyptic bunker with the robot known as Mother (voiced by Rose Byrne). Acting as a mechanical foster of sorts, Mother's primary directive is to encourage the repopulation of the planet. A wounded woman (Hilary Swank) shows up and upends the entire situation, which is where the thrills begin.

Borrowing from top reviewers, the film can be described as "thought-provoking," incredible in many ways, and as one that subverts your expectations. On IMDb, "I Am Mother" has a 6.7- out of 10-star rating with over 107,000 reviews. That is as impressive as the positive Rotten Tomatoes scores. It's worth noting that this movie is not the Jennifer Lopez Netflix movie "The Mother," which has a similar title.