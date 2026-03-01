Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Led A Zombie Movie That Deserves More Fans

Australian filmmakers often tend to approach familiar, well-known subgenres from different angles, and writer-director Zak Hilditch's zombie drama, "We Bury the Dead," which premiered in North America in early 2026, is no exception. I suspect that his variation on the pretty exhausted and oversaturated genre that zombie horror has become is precisely why it didn't really click with audiences, while most critics adored it.

Based on its eerie trailer and premise, most viewers went into watching "We Bury the Dead" with the expectation of getting another suspense-filled gory horror (like Zack Snyder's "Dawn of the Dead," for instance), but as it becomes more evident the further the movie goes on, Hilditch has no interest in delivering another generic zombie flick. Instead, he gives viewers a personal drama that happens to involve the undead marginally, focusing more on the living and how they can (and can't) cope with loss and grief.

The plot follows Ava Newman (Daisy Ridley), an American physiotherapist, who joins a group of volunteers sent out to Tasmania to identify dead bodies after a US experimental weapon accidentally eviscerates the city of Hobart and leaves most of the island's population dead. Some of the victims, however, are somehow coming back from death in an essentially brain-dead state. Newman hopes that her husband (who was on the island when the incident happened) is one of them, and she can find and save him. But as she pairs up with another volunteer named Clay (Brenton Thwaites), and the two identify hundreds of deceased people, she slowly realizes the chance of recovery of whatever this condition might be is almost zero. Despite that, she doesn't give up finding her spouse, whether dead, alive, or something else.