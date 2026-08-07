5 Forgotten '80s Sci-Fi B-Movies You Need To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

If you've spent any time digging through Prime Video's back catalog, you already know just how much good stuff is buried beneath the new releases. In fact, underneath all of the latest movies and TV shows sits one of the best collections of vintage low-budget flicks any streamer has ever assembled, a fact Reddit noticed years ago. Amazon adds dozens of movies to its service every month, but the low-budget library mostly just sits there, waiting for someone to scroll far enough to find it. Luckily, we're more than happy to scroll a bit, so we went searching for some of the best flicks of the 1980s.

However, we didn't want to simply put together another list of the must-see movies that everyone has already talked about a dozen times. Instead, we wanted to focus on those movies you might have forgotten about. The true B-movies that might have gained a cult following, but haven't gone on to remain classics in the eyes of most of the population. That means we've avoided titles like "RoboCop" and "Running Man," and instead focused on some of the more terrible movies –- we mean it in a good way, we promise –- that the 1980s spit out at us. We've already covered some of the best awful sci-fi movies that are a blast to watch, so this is far from our first rodeo down the less-traveled miles of Prime Video.