Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Review: Better Than The Base, But Not As Exciting

As mentioned, the base Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has gotten a pretty major design update compared to previous generation Samsung foldable phones. It's shorter and wider, and that impacts both the cover screen and the inside display. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, on the other hand, is essentially indistinguishable from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, at least at first glance. Sure, there are some design changes, but they're minor and iterative.

That, of course, isn't necessarily a problem. Plenty of people love the design of the Z Fold 7, especially given its much thinner build compared to previous Z Fold devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra goes even further with that concept. The device is slightly thinner than the Z Fold 7. And while the differences are minor, anything that trends towards thinner in the world of foldable phones is a step in the right direction.

The build quality is pretty good, too. There's Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 on the cover display, Victus 2 on the rear, and a so-called Advanced Armor aluminum frame holding it all together. The star of the show, though, is the new hinge. This phone opens with a smoother, less stiff action than the Fold 7's hinge. Supposedly, that makes it easier to open with one hand, but I still found it pretty much impossible to open without using both hands. That's something I've just gotten used to, though. I don't find it to be a huge issue in most day-to-day use.

The phone is also more durable than those from a few years ago — though not compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It has an IP48 rating, which means it's pretty well-protected against water, but it's also only protected against particles larger than 1mm. If you drop it in the pool, it should survive just fine, but you won't want to bring it to the beach.

For the most part, the actual look of the phone is pretty similar to the Z Fold 7. It has the tall and thin form factor with volume and power buttons on the right side and a triple camera module on the back. That camera module is pretty pronounced and more than doubles the thickness of the phone when unfolded. It means that the phone doesn't even get close to sitting flush on a desk and will rock fairly heavily if you try to use it while it's laying down.

Compared to the Z Fold 7, then, you're getting a thinner phone with a noticeably more refined hinge and a better IP rating — but not a phone that looks or feels dramatically different. Compared to the standard Z Fold 8, the differences are much more pronounced. Which shape you prefer is genuinely a matter of taste.