Star Trek: 5 Kelvin Timeline Mistakes The Franchise Can Never Repeat Again

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"Star Trek's" Kelvin Timeline is the alternative universe that the 2009 movie and its sequels are set in. A faster, flashier version of "The Original Series," it was met with positivity as it started out. However, as time wore on and people went back to "TOS" and "The Next Generation" era, it became obvious that the Kelvin Timeline might not be so hot. It's riddled with issues that have plagued the entirety of the Alex Kurtzman era of "Star Trek," and sometimes doesn't even feel like the series we once knew.

That's not to say that we can't do different things with "Star Trek," or any of Hollywood's enduring legacy franchises. "Deep Space Nine" was a much grittier show in comparison to the incumbent "Next Generation" and incoming "Voyager," set on a dingy space station, dealing with the chaos that brings, and also war. That said, the Kelvin Timeline doesn't work within the established tropes, but instead leaps forward into stupidity or tries to subvert expectations to a fault.

There's a reason people were pushing for J.J Abrams to take the "Star Wars" reins, but much like with "The Force Awakens," in hindsight, all he, Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci did was mash up stereotypes from the series, rather than create a good story. From trying to make Spock have a sex drive, to leaning too heavily on nostalgia, or even solving death itself, maybe it's a good thing that the Kelvin Timeline has been frozen.