5 Best Karl Urban Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

Take a look at Karl Urban's IMDb page, and it reads like a pop culture bingo card, which explains why he's such a favored talent across so many fandoms. "The Lord of the Rings" fans will always see him as the heroic horse lord Éomer in "The Two Towers" and "The Return of the King," while those who stuck it out for five seasons of "The Boys" learned to love and eventually loathe him as the superhero-hating anarchist Billy Butcher. Beyond that, there are a handful of other sci-fi roles — though not all of them leading roles — that still helped carve out a career that helped him get where he is now, and they're all worth revisiting.

From big blockbuster reboots to underappreciated comic book adaptations that fans demanded more of, Karl Urban has done it all and done it well. After careful assessment (and watching some absolute bangers), we've ranked his best stints in sci-fi and explained why they stand out from the rest. To begin with, we're going back to one of his earliest roles in a sequel that didn't quite meet the level of its predecessor, but still shone a spotlight on a young Karl Urban, who was meant for greater things.