Are Nothing Phones Easy To Repair?

The Nothing Phone 3 is certainly eye-catching with its striking white-colored case and transparent back shell that gives it a futuristic feel. Unfortunately, that's also mostly just for show. Even as tech companies increasingly offer easy repair guides and parts to make replacing a worn-out battery or broken screen easy to do at home, not all brands are on board. Unfortunately, repair experts at iFixit say Nothing doesn't offer these features either.

During its teardown, iFixit awarded a remarkably low 3 out of 10 repairability score for the Nothing 3, the generation prior to the Nothing Phone 4a, which launched in early 2026. While iFixit doesn't have a separate teardown of the Nothing 3a, PBKreviews' video reveals that the process and challenges are very similar across all three phones.

A major complication stems from the transparent aesthetic: To preserve the look, Nothing hid secure points, like screws, under decorative stickers. To reach them, you must remove the stickers, which are also easily damaged. Further, once you're ready to put everything back together, the stickers are difficult to reapply. As a result, even the simplest of repairs can leave the phone worse for wear.

But there's more going on under the hood. The component design is complex, reviewers say, with no official documentation available online like Samsung, Apple, and other companies now do. So anyone working on the device has to learn on the fly, professional technicians included. The easiest part to access, the battery, has a pull tab for quick removal, but it's fragile. Moreover, there's no official way to get new parts for the devices.