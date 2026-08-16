Are Nothing Phones Easy To Repair?
The Nothing Phone 3 is certainly eye-catching with its striking white-colored case and transparent back shell that gives it a futuristic feel. Unfortunately, that's also mostly just for show. Even as tech companies increasingly offer easy repair guides and parts to make replacing a worn-out battery or broken screen easy to do at home, not all brands are on board. Unfortunately, repair experts at iFixit say Nothing doesn't offer these features either.
During its teardown, iFixit awarded a remarkably low 3 out of 10 repairability score for the Nothing 3, the generation prior to the Nothing Phone 4a, which launched in early 2026. While iFixit doesn't have a separate teardown of the Nothing 3a, PBKreviews' video reveals that the process and challenges are very similar across all three phones.
A major complication stems from the transparent aesthetic: To preserve the look, Nothing hid secure points, like screws, under decorative stickers. To reach them, you must remove the stickers, which are also easily damaged. Further, once you're ready to put everything back together, the stickers are difficult to reapply. As a result, even the simplest of repairs can leave the phone worse for wear.
But there's more going on under the hood. The component design is complex, reviewers say, with no official documentation available online like Samsung, Apple, and other companies now do. So anyone working on the device has to learn on the fly, professional technicians included. The easiest part to access, the battery, has a pull tab for quick removal, but it's fragile. Moreover, there's no official way to get new parts for the devices.
What about older Nothing phone models?
Nothing's struggles with repairability aren't new. The original Nothing Phone 1 has a low score, as well. In fact, that's where iFixit and the community first realized transparency doesn't equal repairability.
Nothing's phone has other elements that iFixit says create even more repair troubles. The "Glyph Interface" rear lighting element that allows Nothing devices to deliver a bevy of notifications at a glance is particularly difficult and frustrating to take apart. In comparing the rest of the disassembly to other devices, like Samsung's Galaxy models or the latest iPhones, iFixit's team said servicing these phones takes more steps overall, due to Nothing's complex layout.
When all is said and done, most phones from Nothing are not easy to repair if something goes awry. But that's just one aspect of the phone to consider when looking at the affordable lineup from the company. The Nothing Phone 3a offers incredible value, according to BGR's Christian de Looper, while the Nothing Phone 3 competes with the best of the best – at least when it launched in 2025.