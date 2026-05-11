Nothing Phone (4a) Review: Nothing Compares At The Price

The Nothing Phone (4a) offers more or less the same design as the Nothing Phone (3a) from last year. The device still looks unique and interesting in a sea of monochrome phones, especially at this price point. It's a little larger and heavier than some of the compact phones you can get at the price too, though that's not necessarily a problem, and it means you get a bigger screen.

The overall look is classic Nothing. It has a transparent back that exposes design elements underneath, giving it a kind of retro-modern vibe. To be clear, you're not actually seeing the internal components of the phone. What you see through the transparent back is part of the actual design, but it's still unique and interesting.

I quite like the look and feel of the phone. It's different enough from the sea of glass slabs out there, and Nothing's design language continues to be one of the most recognizable in the industry. That said, having used the Phone (4a) Pro with its new metallic build, the standard (4a) can't help feeling a little cheap by comparison. The frame is plastic, and while it doesn't feel awful, it's clearly one area where Nothing is cutting costs.

The phone only has an IP64 rating, which means it'll survive some splashes and dust but isn't something you want to drop in a pool. That's fine for the price, but it's worth knowing and keeping in mind if you're used to more durable phones that can survive actually being dropped into water. There's an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front, which works as you'd expect — it's an optical sensor that worked fast enough in my use, though not as fast as some of the ultrasonic-equipped devices out there.

One area Nothing has updated is the Glyph system. The new Glyph Bar replaces the LED strips of the older Nothing phones with a simpler notification light that flashes differently depending on the type of notification. It's less of a statement than the original Glyph interface, but it's more practical.

Color options include white, black, blue, and pink. I have the white model, which shows off the transparent design nicely. Volume and power buttons sit on the right side of the phone, while the left side features Nothing's Essential Key. I like where the button is placed — it's high enough on the phone to be easy to reach, and it doesn't get pressed when you clamp the device into a phone mount. We'll get into the actual usefulness of it in a bit.