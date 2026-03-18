4 Affordable Smartphones That Are Ridiculously Overpowered
When you're trying to assess a reliable smartphone, it doesn't necessarily have to be a top-of-the-line flagship from Apple, Samsung, Google, or even Motorola. You can still buy a decently powerful phone for under $600 – sometimes even under $500 — with battery life that can last for days, a fair-quality AMOLED display, and a solid-performing System-on-Chip (SoC) that can handle most tasks outside of intense gaming. These mid-to-low-range phones can punch well above their weight and maybe even put some flagships to complete shame. Plus, to most consumers who use their devices casually, there usually isn't an overt difference between a cheap phone and an expensive one. Still, not all phones are created equal, and some genuinely warrant the low asking price while others really are a bargain. In this article, we've rounded up some of the top contenders in the low-to-midrange bracket that bring the most bang for your buck.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
Samsung went all out with the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G to make it a great dirt-cheap, entry-level option. It's a phone you can buy for $200 or slightly less that delivers a solid all-around experience. It's very sturdy, meaning it can handle a few drops, thanks to the scratch-resistant, durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover. Aside from its robust design, the Galaxy A17 5G packs a lovely 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Released in 2025, this is still a fantastic budget phone in 2026 if you're a regular everyday user, and the low cost makes it almost a steal. Just be aware that the A17's cheap price comes with some performance compromises since it only has 4GB of RAM, and also because it uses an old chipset (Exynos 1330 chip). Still, it's a respectable phone for something priced in the neighborhood of Apple AirPods. Of course, since it is also a newer phone and meets Samsung's extended support timeline, the company promises six years of software updates for the operating system and security. This relatively inexpensive device isn't perfect, but for a casual pocket companion, it's going to be more than serviceable.
Google Pixel 10a (128GB)
Google introduced the Pixel A series of phones in 2019 as a lower-cost alternative to the existing Pixel line. And, while the budget models give up some features to achieve the $300 price difference, the tech giant knows where to trim without destroying usability. For instance, Google makes cutbacks in areas like camera quality (though notably good in still photography), physical components like the plastic backing, and slightly less memory at 8GB(though still plenty of RAM for a smartphone). But Google makes up for those changes by using the Tensor G4 chip (though the same as in its 2024 predecessors), a responsive 120 Hz display, and a hefty 5,100 mAh battery.
Truth be told, Google Pixel 10a didn't change much from the Pixel 9a, and both devices are priced at around $500 (ignoring discounts). You're receiving all the goodies from the Pixel 9a, with the Pixel 10a delivering some small upgrades, like a slightly brighter screen, faster charging, and a bit more durability. Moreover, you're still getting seven years of software support.
OnePlus 13R
Since OnePlus moved on from the OnePlus 13 series in 2026, the OnePlus 13R is now somewhat old news, so its price will be lower than that of the OnePlus 15 series. Even so, the OnePlus 13R is a bit of a monster, bordering on flagship-level performance. This device packs a healthy amount of RAM (12GB), plus it is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, more than adequate to run many games. OnePlus also made sure the phone had a generous battery, a bright 120Hz LTPO display, and 55W/80W fast charging. Put it all together, and this phone feels and looks incredible to use. It's sort of shocking that the R series is considered below flagship level when it is this impactful, and for only about $600. The downside might be OnePlus's software support, which hasn't always been as good as the help offered by Samsung, Apple, and Google. However, four years of promised OS updates and six years of security updates aren't bad at all, since you might not hang onto your smartphone for the seven full years that Samsung and Google offer, anyway.
The budget-friendly price for the OnePlus 13R comes mainly at the expense of lower camera quality and reduced durability. The phone doesn't have amazing cameras, and it only has an IP65 water-resistance rating. But other than that, it's still no slouch compared to current top dogs in the market, and can certainly hold a candle to the OnePlus 15.
Nothing Phone 4a Pro (128GB)
The Nothing Phones have a long history of being a great option for budget-conscious consumers. During its release window, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro received solid reviews, and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, albeit new, is no different in that regard. In fact, this phone is the definition of premium mid-range. The launch price for this mid-range phone is around $500, similar to the Pixel 10a. That's only for the starting model, which offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can bump up those specs at higher prices, but the rest of the features are the same regardless of which price level you jump in at.
One of the biggest attractions of buying the 4a Pro over its predecessors is the upgraded SoC, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (not to be confused with the 7S Gen 4 in the Nothing 4a). That's a pretty solid setup for a mid-level device. The phone's display is also quite good, with a 6.83-inch AMOLED LTPS screen that supports up to 144 Hz. As a consequence, this phone allows you to play games that a lot of budget models will struggle with. And, if you're just looking to do a bit of multitasking, like using Google Maps and health apps to record your daily routines and activities, the chip can also handle that. Additionally, these phones come with a beautifully lit mini-LED array back, the Glyph Matrix. Nothing's Glyph Matrix interface shows information like your battery status, your notifications, and real-time progress for supported apps.