4 Affordable Smartphones That Are Ridiculously Overpowered

Since OnePlus moved on from the OnePlus 13 series in 2026, the OnePlus 13R is now somewhat old news, so its price will be lower than that of the OnePlus 15 series. Even so, the OnePlus 13R is a bit of a monster, bordering on flagship-level performance. This device packs a healthy amount of RAM (12GB), plus it is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, more than adequate to run many games. OnePlus also made sure the phone had a generous battery, a bright 120Hz LTPO display, and 55W/80W fast charging. Put it all together, and this phone feels and looks incredible to use. It's sort of shocking that the R series is considered below flagship level when it is this impactful, and for only about $600. The downside might be OnePlus's software support, which hasn't always been as good as the help offered by Samsung, Apple, and Google. However, four years of promised OS updates and six years of security updates aren't bad at all, since you might not hang onto your smartphone for the seven full years that Samsung and Google offer, anyway.

The budget-friendly price for the OnePlus 13R comes mainly at the expense of lower camera quality and reduced durability. The phone doesn't have amazing cameras, and it only has an IP65 water-resistance rating. But other than that, it's still no slouch compared to current top dogs in the market, and can certainly hold a candle to the OnePlus 15.