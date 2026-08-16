Apple iPhone Vs. Google Pixel - Which Has The Longest Software Support Guarantee?

Apple says in iPhone 17 documentation submitted for European Union markets that the handset will receive at least five years of software and security updates, but Apple has never offered software guarantees in marketing materials like Google does. Longtime iPhone users who upgrade to the latest iPhone should ideally expect five or six years of support, considering that the iPhone 11, which launched in 2019, will get the iOS 27 update. However, you shouldn't expect all cutting-edge features to work on older devices.

In other words, using an iPhone 17 through September 2032 seems feasible, assuming the device remains in good physical condition, and the battery is replaced a few years after purchase. But the real advantage of the iPhone over a same-year Pixel phone may become apparent after several years of use. An iPhone 17 may offer a better day-to-day experience than a Pixel 10 of a similar age in a few years. In Geekbench 6 scores, the base iPhone 17 (A19 chip) scores 3,765 (single-core) and 9,516 (multi-core), compared with 2,312 and 6,165 for the Pixel 10 (Tensor G5 chip). The almost five-year-old iPhone 13 Pro (released in September 2021) scores similarly to the Pixel 10 model: 2,454 and 6,022.

However, despite such generous software support windows, buyers may not want to keep either handset for that long. Instead of waiting for the Pixel 10 or iPhone 17 to reach the end of life, they may want to upgrade the handset after three or four years of use. Such a strategy may ensure the best possible smartphone experience, without worrying too much about replacing faulty parts, such as broken displays and degraded batteries.