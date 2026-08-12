Einstein's Theories About Time Were Actually Proven True By Commercial Airlines In 1971

Albert Einstein published two papers between 1905 and 1915 theorizing about the relationships between space, time, mass, and energy. His two theories were called general relativity and special relativity. In a nutshell, he theorized that time slows down if you move faster, and runs slower when you are positioned closer to Earth, where gravitational pull is stronger. To prove Einstein's theories, physicist Joseph C. Hafele and astronomer Richard E. Keating set up a simple experiment with commercial airliners in the '70s. They booked flights that circumnavigated the world in an easterly direction, and then in a westerly direction. Their idea was to use the airliners' speed over a great distance to ascertain whether or not time slowed down or sped up in line with what Einstein had theorized. When the two men concluded the experiment, Einstein was proven right.

In order to measure time as accurately as possible, they needed a type of clock that could measure on a much more accurate level than normal clocks, but perfect timekeeping is slightly more complicated than you would expect. The only type of clock that was suitable was an atomic clock, and Hafele and Keating took four of them on the flights. Another atomic clock which remained at the U.S. Naval Observatory (USNO) was used as a control, and would be compared to the readings on the four clocks that travelled with the two men.