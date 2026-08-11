Roku's New Free Channels For August Will Have You Laughing All Day

Roku continues to shovel new free channels out to its free Roku Channel. So far, the company has released close to 80 new channels, all of which you can enjoy without spending a single penny. This month, the company is adding even more to the lineup, including three comedy-based channels and one that will likely leave you laughing for other reasons (via Cord Cutters News).

The new channels will make it possible for you to jump into episodes of "Mad TV", a sketch comedy series that ran from 1995 to 2016. During its heyday, "Mad TV" featured original characters, satirical takes on pop culture, and even its fair share of celebrity impressions and appearances. But if that isn't your cup of tea, you'll also be able to jump into iconic television and comedy specials from past decades focused on Black voices and culture with the new Retro Black Laughs channel. Additionally, the third channel in the lineup will focus entirely on reruns of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?", a popular sketch-comedy show hosted by Drew Carey for its original run and later by Aisha Tyler.

Finally, the fourth channel to join the listings is the most likely to earn itself a few side glances. That's because this new channel, called Fairground AI, is exactly what it sounds like: a 24/7 stream of AI-generated content, including films, short series, and other works.