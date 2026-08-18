5 Physical Keyboards Perfect For Traveling

Launched via a Kickstarter campaign, the MoErgo Go60 has the most unique design among our selections and looks like another cool gadget that could change the way you travel. It's a true split keyboard, meaning you get two physically separate halves, each with a small circular trackpad so you don't need to carry a mouse on your travels. Designed for better ergonomics and long typing sessions, the MoErgo Go60 offers quiet mechanical switches that can be replaced or customized. It also includes RGB underglow lighting, which is more for aesthetics than key identification. The Go60 can be transported in two halves inside a protective travel case. The case also holds a couple of tenting bars that you fix to the underside of each half to raise them up. They can also be adjusted to different heights so you can find the optimal position for your typing style.

But the limited 60-key layout may take some getting used to, with some familiar functions and keys — including numbers — accessible through two-key combinations by default. You can, however, make the number keys part of the base layer by using the Layout Editor, which lets you remap keys as well as create custom layers and macros. Out of the box, the Go60's right trackpad offers cursor control, while the left one enables vertical scrolling and also lets you pan through a canvas. Again, the Layout Editor lets you modify the trackpads' functionality, though there's no way to add multi-touch. The MoErgo Go60 keyboard is steep at $315, but it could be a winner if ergonomic design is important to you. Also, if you want to add an elegant-looking walnut palm rest to each half, you'll need to spend an extra $128 at checkout.