9 Compact Travel Gadgets That Will Save Room In Your Suitcase
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Packing for a trip is always a challenging task because of the limited baggage space. To make sure that you don't have to leave anything behind, you should invest in compact travel gadgets that will save room in your suitcase. While some are designed to be small and functional, others are miniaturized versions of the devices you use at home.
The travel gadgets we've selected for this roundup include functional products that don't take up much space, such as a travel adapter and a luggage scale, as well as space-saving versions of devices, like a power bank and wireless earbuds. Even if you pack all of these into your suitcase, there will still be space for your clothes and other travel essentials.
The gadgets that we've gathered for this roundup all have solid average scores on Amazon, where they've received at least 1,000 reviews. These high ratings, which include positive comments from shoppers, are combined with favorable reviews from professional websites to build a case for their inclusion on this list.
Epicka TA-105 universal travel adapter
We tagged the Epicka TA-105 as one of the travel adapters you should buy because of its impressive average score of 4.7 stars on Amazon, following almost 19,000 reviews. For $19.99, you'll get a compact device that measures just 2.8 by 2 by 2.1 inches, but it's very useful if you're going on a trip abroad. It includes four different plug types that cover more than 200 countries and regions, and according to Amazon shoppers, it's easy to switch between them depending on which one you need.
Even as such a small device, this Epicka travel adapter can charge up to six devices at the same time with its AC socket, USB-C port, and four USB-A ports. It also has a built-in 10A fuse, safety shutters, and a plug lock system for safety purposes. You'll have enough space for the gadget in any of your travel bags thanks to its compact design, according to Men's Journal, which tags the device as its top pick among travel adapters.
INIU Cougar P62-E1 power bank
Power banks with larger capacities are usually bigger and bulkier, but that's not the case with the INIU Cougar P62-E1. At 4.3 by 2.7 by 1.1 inches, this device can fully charge a MacBook Air or a flagship smartphone three times. It's the smallest and lightest power bank that Macworld has tested, with a 20,000 mAh capacity and 65W of output power, and found it can even fully charge a MacBook Pro. If you don't want your power bank to take up a lot of space in your bags, then this is a solid option.
This INIU power bank feels premium and durable, according to shoppers on Amazon, where the device has an average score of 4.4 stars following nearly 4,400 reviews. Both customers and Macworld find the carry handle that detaches to reveal a USB-C cable very helpful, as it gives you access to a charging cord for your smartphone at any time. You can get this gadget from the retailer for a current list price of $50.99, which shoppers felt was excellent for this small but powerful power bank.
Life360 Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker
When you're traveling, Bluetooth trackers placed inside your luggage and attached to your valuable items will help make sure that they don't get misplaced. The Life360 Tile Mate is one of the more popular options on Amazon for this type of device, with over 14,300 ratings and an average score of 4.4 stars. It's easy to set up, according to the retailer's customers, and once it's operational, you'll be able to use the Life360 app to track it and make it play a tune to help with finding it. Shoppers said the range is sufficient for daily use, such as for locating where you left your keys in your hotel room.
This Bluetooth tracker works with both iOS and Android, which is one of its advantages over the Apple AirTags, according to Trusted Reviews. The device's SOS alert feature was also highlighted, as it sends a message to preselected contacts when its button is clicked three times. This could be helpful for your peace of mind when you or a loved one is going to an unfamiliar place. The Life360 Tile Mate, which measures 1.5 by 1.5 by 0.3 inches, is $24.79, but you can get a package with the card-like Life360 Tile Mate Slim for a list price of $49.99.
Bob and Brad Q2 Pro Mini massage gun
When you're traveling, it would be very helpful if you could pull out a massage gun from your bag when you start to feel some body pain. The Bob and Brad Q2 Pro Mini measures 5.8 by 1.8 by 3.4 inches, but it packs a lot of power with five adjustable speeds that reach up to 3,000 percussions per minute. Amazon's customers have used the gadget to relieve tension in their muscles and to deal with leg cramps, among many other applications, and have given it an average score of 4.7 stars after more than 15,200 ratings.
For $89.99, this Bob and Brad massage gun is rechargeable via USB-C, and it comes with five attachments. The first four are standard attachments for this type of gadget, but the fifth one comes with a heating and cooling feature that The Gadgeteer highlighted in its review. It can get as hot as 113 degrees Fahrenheit and as cold as 50 degrees Fahrenheit, and it has a metal cap to help transfer your chosen temperature to your muscles. Amazon shoppers added that the device is balanced, so it's easy to use with one hand, and it's quiet, so it won't disturb others if you use it while in an airplane or other forms of public transportation.
JLab JBuds Mini wireless earbuds
If you think your wireless headphones still take up too much space in your suitcase, traveling with wireless earbuds may be your preference. Going for the JLab JBuds Mini, however, could be an even better idea. They have an average score of 4.3 stars on Amazon after nearly 7,400 reviews, and the charging case measures 1.9 by 1.4 by 0.9 inches. SoundGuys recommends taking advantage of the JLab app, as it has a Find My feature if you misplace the case, but it has a keyring that should make it easier to spot among your things. The app also grants access to EQ customization, remapping of on-device touch controls, and a volume limiter to protect your ears.
According to customers on Amazon, where these JLab wireless earbuds are sold for $39.99, their noise-canceling capabilities are effective, and their connectivity via Bluetooth is top-notch. They can last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 20 hours with their charging case, and with their IP55 rating for sweat and dust resistance, SoundGuys said that they can also be considered as workout earbuds.
DJI Osmo Nano action camera
If you're going on an adventure, you should have an action camera to preserve the memories. The DJI Osmo Nano is one of the smallest options in the market, with the camera itself only measuring 2.2 by 1.1 by 1.1 inches. It comes with the Vision Dock, which is also very compact at 2.3 by 1.7 by 0.9 inches, and its purpose is for real-time viewing and remote control of the Osmo Nano. It also enables fast charging and file transfers for the action camera, which has built-in storage of 128GB and expandable memory through a microSD card.
This DJI action camera can take photos with up to 35MP resolution and videos with up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, for amazing image quality despite being "ridiculously small," as described by an Amazon shopper. This is echoed by Digital Camera World, which added that you're going to get significant value if you buy this action camera. There are also many positive comments on its stabilization technology and battery life, which are part of why the device has an average rating of 4.5 stars on the retailer's platform after more than 1,600 reviews.
Travel Inspira luggage scale
The Travel Inspira luggage scale will help you avoid one of the most stressful situations at the airport — finding out that your suitcase is too heavy, so you need to pay extra charges. It's an affordable gadget at $9.99 on Amazon, where it has received more than 20,200 ratings and an average score of 4.7 stars. It's also been tagged by the New York Times' Wirecutter as its favorite luggage scale because of its simple interface and accurate readings. The device measures just 5.5 by 1.3 by 2.1 inches, so it's easy to bring with you as you'll need it once you've packed your suitcase with souvenirs.
According to Amazon's customers, the CR2032 battery of the Travel Inspira luggage scale lasts a long time, and its rubberized handle makes it easy to grip when weighing heavy bags. The gadget can handle up to 50 kilograms (110 lbs), and the backlit display makes it easy to read the measurement.
EMDMAK a-001 door stop alarm
There are various devices that can add an extra layer of security in your accommodations, including door stop alarms like the EMDMAK a-001. The gadget, which you can buy on Amazon for $7.99, is set up like a regular doorstop, but when it's turned on, it sounds an alarm if anyone tries to open your door. The alarm will scare away any potential intruder because it's very loud, as described by many of the retailer's customers, who have given it an average score of 4.4 stars on the platform after more than 9,000 reviews.
This EMDMAK doorstop alarm is only 5.5 by 1.8 by 1.6 inches, but according to Reader's Digest, it can make you feel safe if you're staying at an Airbnb or any lodging in a place that's new to you. Just insert a 9V battery, choose its sensitivity level or how low the door stopper needs to move before the alarm triggers, turn it on, and place it under your door. There's no special installation required, but it's the kind of gadget that makes any trip worry-free.
JisuLife Life8 handheld fan
The JisuLife Life8 is a portable fan that only takes up 4.7 by 1.6 by 1.5 inches when folded, but it's going to save more room in your suitcase because it's also a power bank with a USB-A and USB-C port, and a flashlight. As a fan, the gadget can last up to 19 hours on a single charge, and its soft blades automatically stop when touched to prevent injury. Amazon shoppers said it's a very convenient item to bring with you as a 3-in-1 device, and that its plastic body is lightweight but doesn't feel fragile.
New York Magazine's The Strategist highlighted the sleek and foldable design of this Jisulife handheld fan, as part of a review where the gadget proved its worth in a trip to Italy. Amazon customers have also used the device to keep cool while in the Caribbean, going to concerts, or just to get through hotter-than-usual days.
How we chose these compact travel gadgets
All the gadgets that we've featured in this roundup are available on Amazon, where they have an average score of at least 4.3 stars. They also have 1,000 reviews at minimum to guarantee the legitimacy of their ratings. Additionally, none of their length, width, and depth measurements exceed 6 inches, to make sure that they won't take up a lot of space in your suitcase.
To support our selections, we gathered helpful insights from Amazon's customers and reputable reviewers. Our choices aren't only based on whether these travel gadgets are compact, as we also considered whether they're worth buying with your hard-earned money.