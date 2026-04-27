The 9 Best Bluetooth Trackers To Buy In 2026

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For some people, organizing life and devices is trivially easy. They always have their keys in their right pocket, their phone in the left, and they know exactly where their laptop charger is. But that's not everyone. Perhaps not even most people.

If you're the type who forgets where they left their wallet or their purse, or where exactly their keys and headphones are, don't feel bad. This is where technology can really help. Modern Bluetooth trackers come with long-range Bluetooth tracking, and many trackers now include an ultra-wideband chip for precision, turn-by-turn location tracking that can help you find your keys even if they are buried under a pile of coats. At the same time, large companies like Apple and Google offer global mesh networks (Apple's Find My and Google's Find Hub) that turn every smartphone into a beacon that can locate your tracker even if you're hundreds of miles away. This means that you can find your keys at your home in a couple of seconds, and locate them when you leave them behind at a cafe.

We'll cover some top-rated Bluetooth trackers that work with iPhone and Android smartphones, and help you choose the tracker that's right for you. Ranging from budget-friendly options and trackers in different form factors to the top range options like Apple's AirTag and Samsung's SmartTag 2 with all the bells and whistles. You can find more about our methodology at the bottom of the article.