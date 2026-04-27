The 9 Best Bluetooth Trackers To Buy In 2026
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For some people, organizing life and devices is trivially easy. They always have their keys in their right pocket, their phone in the left, and they know exactly where their laptop charger is. But that's not everyone. Perhaps not even most people.
If you're the type who forgets where they left their wallet or their purse, or where exactly their keys and headphones are, don't feel bad. This is where technology can really help. Modern Bluetooth trackers come with long-range Bluetooth tracking, and many trackers now include an ultra-wideband chip for precision, turn-by-turn location tracking that can help you find your keys even if they are buried under a pile of coats. At the same time, large companies like Apple and Google offer global mesh networks (Apple's Find My and Google's Find Hub) that turn every smartphone into a beacon that can locate your tracker even if you're hundreds of miles away. This means that you can find your keys at your home in a couple of seconds, and locate them when you leave them behind at a cafe.
We'll cover some top-rated Bluetooth trackers that work with iPhone and Android smartphones, and help you choose the tracker that's right for you. Ranging from budget-friendly options and trackers in different form factors to the top range options like Apple's AirTag and Samsung's SmartTag 2 with all the bells and whistles. You can find more about our methodology at the bottom of the article.
Apple AirTag (2nd Generation)
Apple released AirTag back in 2021 and upgraded it with a second-generation model update in 2026. AirTag is Apple's official Bluetooth tracker and item finder that integrates natively with Apple's devices. It's a coin-sized device with a user-replaceable CR2032 battery that lasts for about a year of active use.
AirTag uses a combination of Bluetooth, an ultra-wideband chip, and the Find My Mesh network, giving numerous clever ways to track your items or devices. When your AirTag is within Bluetooth range, it will use Bluetooth to ping and find the AirTag. As you get close, it will use ultra-wideband for precision tracking (the Find My app can tell you which direction your AirTag is, and how far away, when using a compatible iPhone with a UWB chip). You can also play a sound through the built-in speaker to help locate the AirTag.
If you're out of Bluetooth range, it will tap into the Find My mesh network, where any Apple device that's passing by becomes a homing beacon, and can report your AirTag's estimated location to Apple, and then to you. If you leave your AirTag behind, you'll get a notification about it. If an unknown AirTag is detected following your device, Apple will alert you about it as well. Apple's vast Find My network can help you securely locate your AirTag from anywhere in the world. AirTag costs $29 for a single tracker, and $99 for a four-pack, though you can regularly find them discounted. AirTag is highly rated on Amazon, with an average of 4.6 stars based on over 2,000 ratings.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2
The Galaxy SmartTag 2 is Samsung's official Bluetooth tracker designed exclusively for Samsung devices, as it only works with Samsung's Galaxy devices using Samsung's SmartThings Find network. It's Samsung's alternative to AirTags for tracking any device or luggage. The SmartTag 2 features a pill-shaped design with a built-in loop, so you can use it on a keychain or attach it to objects without a separate accessory. It's rated IP67 for dust and water resistance, so dropping it in that puddle at the airport curb is no problem.
The SmartTag uses a replaceable CR2032 battery and lasts an impressive 500 days (and 700 days in low-power mode). You can connect your SmartTag with compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones by bringing them near your device. There's a built-in speaker that plays a sound when you're trying to locate the SmartTag.
SmartTag 2 has a 120-meter (394-foot) Bluetooth range, helping you locate your device when you're nearby. It also has an ultra-wideband chip for precision tracking. And if you're far away, you can use the SmartThings Find network to locate the device. It pools secure data from all users of the SmartThings app. There's also a Lost Mode that can display your contact details and a message on the finder's smartphone using Near Field Communication (NFC). The SmartTag 2 is available for $20.99 per single pack and $58.99 for a four-pack.
Moto Tag
Moto Tag is Motorola's coin-shaped Bluetooth tracker that works with Google's Find Hub global finding network. It is Google's version of Apple's Find My network, which can use a mesh network of passing Android devices to securely report the location of lost Moto Tag devices to the owner (without leaking any personal information).
The Moto Tag has a 100-meter (328-foot) finding range over Bluetooth, along with ultra-wideband support for precision finding. Because the Moto Tag uses Google Find Hub (formerly known as Find My Device), it can be paired with an Android phone with just a tap. The Moto Tag also has a built-in button that can be used to find your Android smartphone in case you lose your smartphone, but have access to your Moto Tag. In fact, the button can also double as a shutter button for remotely capturing selfies on your smartphone.
Keeping privacy in mind, the Moto Tag also featured unwanted tracking alerts. If an unknown Moto Tag is found to be around you for some time, you'll get a notification about it. The Moto tag features a user-replaceable battery that lasts for a year and has an IP67 dust and water resistance. You can buy the Moto Tag on Amazon (where it has 4.1 stars from over 400 ratings) or from the Motorola USA website, where you can find a four-pack for $69.99. The Moto Tag is also Wirecutter's pick for the best Bluetooth tracker for Android users. It's available in two colors: Starlight Blue and Sage Green.
Life360 Tile Pro
Tile Pro has a keyfob-shaped design and is made of a steel frame, with a built-in hole for attaching accessories like keychains or bags. It's also IP68-rated and has up to a 500-foot Bluetooth range for location tracking. It features a 110dB alert. The device uses a replaceable CR2032 button battery.
Most trackers on this list either use Apple's Find My or Google's Find Hub networks for global tracking beyond the Bluetooth range. But what if you are in a household with both iPhone and Android users? You can look into the Tile Pro. Life360's Tile Pro is one of the new trackers that uses its proprietary Tile Network to securely track devices across the globe. When a Tile user's iPhone or Android smartphone is in range of any Tile, the Tile app automatically updates the location of the Tile directly to the owner's account (this is done anonymously, so no personal details are shared).
Tile also has a button you can use to find your phone. The button can also be configured to act as an SOS alert button, sending your location to preconfigured contacts instantly. The Tile Pro lacks ultra-wideband, so you can't use precision finding with turn-by-turn directions as you can with AirTags. But it has a loud alert that should make it easy to find. Tile Pro is available on Amazon for $34.99 for a one pack, averaging 4.5 stars from over 13,000 ratings.
Life360 Tile Slim
The Tile Slim is a version of the Tile Pro tracker, but in a different form factor. If you find regular trackers bulky and are looking for something to just slip into your wallet, purse, or the glove box of your car, the Tile Slim might be a good fit. The Tile Slim has a credit card form factor and measures 53.9 mm x 85.4 mm x 2.5 mm, weighing in at 14 grams. It's IP68 water-resistant, and features a 350-foot Bluetooth range, a 104dB alert, and a non-replaceable battery that can last for up to 3 years.
The latest model is quite similar to the Tile Pro, even featuring a button that can be used to send an SOS alert or to locate your phone. Tile Slim operates on the Tile Network, letting you locate a lost Tile using local data shared by anyone with a Tile tracker on a global scale. The Tile Slim is available in multiple color options, including Black, Aqua Lemon, Green Surf, Navy Blaze, and Pink Punch, for $29.99 on Amazon, where it has 4.5 stars from over 7,000 ratings.
Ugreen FineTrack Air Tracker
At $100 for a four-pack, the AirTag is a bit on the pricey side. What if you want something more budget-friendly that still integrates with iPhones? Ugreen's FineTrack Air Tracker might be a viable option. The FineTrack Air has a distinct design when compared to the AirTag. It's a square, and it has a built-in loop where you can attach your key rings or other accessories. The tracker features a replaceable battery and a two-year battery life (double what the AirTag offers).
The four-pack tracker comes in at just $25.99, and it offers quick pairing and tracking using the built-in Find My app (no need to worry about third-party apps). It doesn't work with Android devices. When the FineTrack Air device is nearby, you can use Bluetooth for tracking, and if it's out of range, it taps into the global Find My mesh network to locate the device without compromising your personal data. Because it uses the Find My network, it includes a couple of AirTag features natively. When you leave the tracker behind, you'll get a notification with the last known location. You can also enable the Lost mode to leave your contact details for anyone who finds it in the wild. You'll also be notified if an unknown tracker is seen moving with you for an extended period. UGreen FineTrack Air is available on Amazon as a 19.98 four-pack and a $8.99 single unit, and it's quite popular among shoppers, with an average of 4.5 stars from over 2200 ratings.
Ugreen FineTrack Slim Wallet Tracker Card
If you're looking for an AirTag alternative that can go in your wallet or your purse, UGreen's FineTrack Slim is a practical option. It's a credit card-style tracker that can fit in any wallet, measuring only 1.7 mm, as thick as a single coin. It has an IP68 certification, making it dustproof and water-resistant. Because it's so slim, it doesn't have a user-replaceable battery. Instead, it features a rechargeable battery that charges using a magnetic connection and can last 12 months on a single charge.
As tracking goes, it's business as usual. Because it uses the Find My network, it only works on Apple devices and is incompatible with Android. It can be added to the Find My app, just like an AirTag, and used to track its location within Bluetooth range. If the tracker is out of Bluetooth range, you can rely on the global tracking feature. The device will also notify you when it leaves the Bluetooth tracking range, so you know that you've left it behind. The UGreen FineTrack Slim is available on Amazon for a list price of $29.99 and is highly rated with 4.3 stars across 3,500 ratings.
Eufy Security SmartTrack Card E30
Eufy Security is a smart home brand from Anker that offers a rechargeable Bluetooth tracker in a convenient smart card shape. The Eufy Security SmartTrack Card works on Apple's Find My platform. Designed exclusively for iOS devices, the Find My app enables quick pairing and global tracking via Apple's mesh network. When lost, you can track the device globally using the Find My app. Local tracking with Bluetooth is also supported. There's a built-in speaker that can help you locate the smart card if it's hidden behind objects. The tracker can be charged using the included magnetic adapter that works over USB-C. The battery lasts one year after a full charge. The tracker has a thickness of 2.6 mm and is made from plastic, making it light and easy to carry around.
The SmartTrack Card adds a couple of extra features when using the dedicated Eufy app. You can press the button on the SmartTrack Card to locate your iPhone, and you can easily share your tracker with other members of your family. The tracker has the security features you'd expect, including left-behind notifications and alerts for unwanted tracking. There's also a QR code on the back of the tracker that can show your personal info to the finder to help you reclaim the tracker with ease. The SmartTrack Card E30 typically lists for $23.99 and has an average rating of 4.3 stars based on over 650 ratings.
Atuvos Air Tracker
The Atuvos Air Tracker is a popular Bluetooth tracker on Amazon, with over 15,000 ratings, averaging 4.2 stars. It's an alternative to the AirTag, using the same Find My system that runs AirTags, so it can tap into Apple's global finding network supported by all iPhone devices across the globe. It doesn't support Google's Find Hub, so it will only work for iPhone users. The Air Tracker has a square-ish design with a hole to attach accessories directly to it. It's IP67-rated for water resistance and features a replaceable battery that lasts for a year.
You can monitor the tracker's location in real time using the Find My app. If it's in range (under 200 feet), you can use Bluetooth to track the device. You can play an alert sound to find the tracker if you can't see it (100 dB sound). There's no need to download a dedicated app to use the Autuvos Air Tracker, as it can be integrated directly into the Find My app in the Items section.
There are a couple of additional benefits of using the Find My app. It integrates Apple's Left Behind notifications feature, which can notify you when you've left the area without the tracker on you. If your tracker is lost, you can activate Lost mode, which uses tracking information from passing iPhones to locate the device and shares your contact details with anyone who finds your Air Tracker. The Air Tracker comes in black and white, and you can find it as a single unit pack for as little as $7 up to the $31.79 four-pack.
Methodology
To create this list, we prioritized trackers that either support Apple's Find My network or Android's Find Hub (both of which are mesh-based global device-finding networks). A global network goes beyond the scope of what one device can offer. Plus, this means that the trackers are easy to use and find, integrating directly into Apple's Find My app and Google's Find Hub app.
We included trackers with different form factors (coins, loops, and cards) to make the list more versatile. All devices were picked after considering expert reviews from reputable websites and user reviews. All our picks have an average rating of 4.1 stars or higher.