5 Clever Ways To Use AirTags

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple's AirTag is a useful piece of tech, allowing you to track and find anything from keys to bags and more. But that's where most people concentrate its use. There are other clever ways an AirTag can help you, by simplifying your day-to-day life, providing peace of mind, and sometimes even saving you hundreds of dollars.

Before we get to the smart, less-obvious uses of AirTags, it's important to understand how these compact devices work. Knowing that can help you come up with more applications. Unlike traditional GPS trackers, AirTags rely on nearby Apple devices on the Find My network to relay information about their location. When it's close by, your iPhone will do the job. If it's far away, the AirTag will emit a Bluetooth signal to nearby devices. These will then send the location to the cloud, which is reflected on the Find My app on your Apple device. The signals are encrypted, so privacy isn't a concern.

Another important piece of information we must mention is that AirTags can't be tracked in real-time. As stated, they rely on nearby devices. So, if there's no other device around, finding an AirTag can prove to be a challenge, until it gets close enough to transmit to an Apple device. This does eliminate a few uses like tracking pets, but it opens up other clever applications.