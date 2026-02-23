5 Of The Best Outdoor Security Cameras, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you are looking to keep an eye on your driveway, front yard, or backyard, an outdoor security camera is an essential part of smart home security. It can monitor your home's surroundings, alert you of any movement, record audio and video, and even allow you to talk to people near the camera using a built-in two-way audio system. A good outdoor security camera is also typically weatherproof, and can sometimes feature a built-in battery for easy mounting at places without a power outlet, along with built-in wireless connectivity.

There is no shortage of outdoor security cameras on the market, with everyone claiming to offer excellent performance and superior video recording. This is where Consumer Reports (CR) comes into play. CR is a trusted and unbiased source that has been testing security cameras for almost a decade and ranks them based on some of the most important factors, including video quality, privacy practices, alert mechanisms, and more. So, if you're in the market for a new outdoor security camera, here are five of the best options recommended by CR.