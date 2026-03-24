5 Tiny Gadgets You Can Attach To Your Keychain

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Your keys don't have to be bland. For many of us, a keychain is one more way of showing who we are as a person — another accessory that can be customized to fit our taste. Whether you prefer a sleek modern design or a tiny figurine of your favorite character dangling from the ring, keychains make keys a lot less boring.

You can put a lot more on your keychain than just decorations, though. From daily necessities to useful gadgets and even some tiny pieces of tech made for amusement, there are many ways to customize your keychain and get more out of it, much like you would with MagSafe accessories for your iPhone.

With that in mind, we put together a list of fun keychain gadgets that are worth a look. From discreet ways to charge your devices to self-defense essentials and interactive trinkets that can be amazing conversation starters, there's something here for every keyring. All of the keychain gadgets we highlight below are very budget-friendly, and you can get any of them for less than 25 bucks.