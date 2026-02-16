5 MagSafe Gadgets You'll Use Every Day

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple continues to upgrade its products by giving them better specifications, more quality-of-life improvements, and sometimes getting rid of user pain points. Who could've thought that one of the iPhone's most convenient and useful changes would not be more storage or stronger computing, but simply slapping a magnet on its back? Despite MagSafe seeming like a gimmick at first, it's more useful than you'd think: For many, MagSafe gadgets are as much of a part of daily life as some essential iOS apps.

There doesn't seem to be any shortage of unique MagSafe gadgets on the market, but there are only a few you'll use every day. For most users, the extent of MagSafe is just charging their phone more conveniently. This already makes the magnet worth it, but there's a lot more you can do: having a power bank that sticks to your phone feels just right, propping your phone up on a car mount has never been easier, and having a sleek, stylish wallet attached to your iPhone or Google Pixel phone makes traveling much more convenient. There are tons of MagSafe accessories that make your daily routine easier, and we've chosen some of the best ones for you to use.