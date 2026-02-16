5 MagSafe Gadgets You'll Use Every Day
Apple continues to upgrade its products by giving them better specifications, more quality-of-life improvements, and sometimes getting rid of user pain points. Who could've thought that one of the iPhone's most convenient and useful changes would not be more storage or stronger computing, but simply slapping a magnet on its back? Despite MagSafe seeming like a gimmick at first, it's more useful than you'd think: For many, MagSafe gadgets are as much of a part of daily life as some essential iOS apps.
There doesn't seem to be any shortage of unique MagSafe gadgets on the market, but there are only a few you'll use every day. For most users, the extent of MagSafe is just charging their phone more conveniently. This already makes the magnet worth it, but there's a lot more you can do: having a power bank that sticks to your phone feels just right, propping your phone up on a car mount has never been easier, and having a sleek, stylish wallet attached to your iPhone or Google Pixel phone makes traveling much more convenient. There are tons of MagSafe accessories that make your daily routine easier, and we've chosen some of the best ones for you to use.
Belkin 3-in-1 charging station
Even if you're not going the extra mile searching for accessories to make your life easy, charging has never been easier than it is now with MagSafe. You don't need to manage tons of cables, you don't need to plug every device in, and you can use a single socket for all your needs. A good charging station is one of the MagSafe gadgets that you'll absolutely be using every day, and getting one that charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously makes life so much easier.
There are tons on the market, but Belkin's 3-in-1 charging station fits all your needs while also being a pleasure to look at. It has Qi2 25W charging, the fastest that MagSafe chargers provide, and even comes with an adapter for 45W charging. The charging station also comes with a quiet cooling fan that keeps your phone from getting hot when charging.
If you don't need the fan or just need something compact that you can pack in your backpack, Belkin's foldable charging stand has everything that its normal charger dock does, but can fold into itself to make it easy to carry around. If you want something smaller, Ku Xiu's 3-in-1 foldable charging station is half the size of your iPhone when it's folded, but can still charge all your devices when set up.
UGREEN MagFlow 10,000mAh power bank
Your phone is your lifeline, and if you're out traveling somewhere you can't get access to a charging port, your phone needs its own lifeline in the form of a good power bank. iPhone batteries last a long time, but having a backup for when you forget to charge your phone is much better than being stranded looking for public outlets.
There's nothing wrong with traditional power banks, and if you have one that hasn't betrayed you yet, you don't need to get a newer one just because it's MagSafe. If you are looking for a new power bank, though, getting a MagSafe one provides a number of advantages that make your quality of life just that teensy bit better. It's a lot more convenient to charge your phone magnetically than having to plug it in.
There are a ton of good power banks around, and you'd generally want a 10,000mAh one if you want to go through a couple of charge cycles before you have to charge your power bank. UGREEN's MagFlow is a great choice as it sells for $69.99 on Amazon and has a 4.4-star rating. Using the MagFlow power bank means less cable clutter and space required, and does away with the frustration of not being able to find the cable you packed when your phone's about to die. Additionally, it makes carrying your phone and using it while it's charging a lot easier, as you don't have to squeeze in the power bank against your phone to save it from dangling off.
LISEN MagSafe vacuum car mount
Having a good car mount is a necessity for those who travel daily — especially now that cars are getting rid of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Traditional car mounts have always had issues, with one of the worst being how hard it is to fit your phone into clamps. If the clamps are too tight, you'd have to put in a significant amount of effort into pulling them apart to put your phone in or take it off. On the other hand, if the clamps aren't strong enough, you'd risk your phone falling over whenever your car runs into a bump. Fortunately, MagSafe car mounts now exist. You can install the car mount and then attach your phone magnetically with ease without the hassle that comes with clamps.
One of the best mounts we've found is LISEN's MagSafe car mount charger. It has a strong magnet that can handle most bumps well and comes with two ways of mounting on your dashboard: you can use the base adhesive stand and fix it atop the dash, or you can use the air vent stand and attach it that way. Unlike a traditional phone mount, it also charges your phone through the built-in 15W MagSafe charging, keeping the battery topped off even if you're using it while driving.
ESR Geo MagSafe Wallet
A wallet is one of the few things you need just as much as your phone when going out, so it's no surprise that MagSafe wallets are some of the most popular iPhone accessories out there. Apple's MagSafe wallet does a good enough job for what it's meant to be, but there are plenty of better alternatives around. One of the best we've found is the ESR Geo MagSafe Wallet. It's a sturdy wallet with a strong magnet and space to hold up to five cards — including a transparent window holder for your ID.
It also has a number of handy features that other MagSafe wallets don't, such as a built-in Find My feature that lets you track the wallet using your iPhone. This also lets you play a sound on the wallet for when you can't find it, making it even harder to lose. The wallet doubles as a stand that lets you prop your phone up both vertically and horizontally for video calls or general browsing, and — unlike previous ESR wallets — comes with a handy little loop at the back that functions as a grip. The build might not be as premium as Nomad's leather Mag Wallet, but the extra features make it well worth it.
Zike Z791C magnetic portable SSD
Apple products have a lot going for them, but storage options have never been one of their strong points. Storage upgrades for iPhones are unnecessarily expensive, and you can't just pop in an SD card to increase it as you would on a normal Android phone.
If you want to upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, you might need to pay an extra 200 bucks just for some storage. Getting up to 1TB means paying an extra $400 over the base model just for a moderate amount of storage. Instead of paying this hefty premium, you could get an external SSD such as Zike's Z791C Magnetic Portable SSD that can let you have an extra 2TB of storage for just $299.
This tiny gadget has the potential to become one of your best MagSafe accessories for daily use if you take a lot of pictures or record high-quality videos, since you can just connect it to your iPhone's back and move around without worrying about dropping or disconnecting it. For those wanting to shoot high-quality videos with ProRes, you can even record them directly to the SSD without needing to transfer them from your phone. Even if you do choose to transfer them, though, Zike's SSD supports fast transfer speeds that let you move large video files worth multiple gigabytes in seconds.
How we chose these products
To compile this list of MagSafe gadgets, we looked at magnetic accessories that iPhone users use in their daily lives. We then evaluated the available options for each category of gadget — such as magnetic wallets, power banks, and charging stations — by going through user reviews and testimonials on sites like Amazon to decide which offered the most features and reliability for their price points.