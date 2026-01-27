Is Your Car Getting Rid Of Android Auto? 3 Alternatives Worth Trying

Driving can often be a chore, one that's been made a lot easier to handle with advancements in car infotainment and assistance technologies. These let you play music, take calls, and, of course, get directions, all without having to take your phone out. They come in many forms, from completely self-sustained systems inside the car — like in Teslas — to ones that require your phone to be connected with it, like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There have always been brands that didn't support the latter, preferring that you use their own integrated systems instead, but they were uncommon. Now, more companies are concerned about having more control over data and not sending it to third parties, which is why some are moving away from Android Auto, despite the app still getting regular updates.

It's important to note that, for most upcoming cars, removing Android Auto doesn't mean that you'll lose access to your favorite features. Even without Android Auto, which has you connect your phone to your car, most modern vehicles will still come with an Android Automotive OS, oftentimes called Google Built-In. This functions largely the same as Android Auto would, but is integrated into your car, requiring no access to your phone. Still, this is proprietary software and might ask you for additional subscriptions, which is a valid reason to search for other options. If you have a car that's gotten rid of Android Auto (or you plan on buying one that doesn't have it), you still have apps that let you do everything Android Auto did and more.