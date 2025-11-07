Google Quietly Released A New Android Auto Update - Here's What Changed
The latest Android Auto 15.4 update is hitting Google phones throughout November, though the company hasn't had much to say about the release. Spotted by autoevolution, the latest update has been rather notable for staying in the beta phase for longer than a week, which isn't typical for Google. Though the company isn't providing any answers regarding a reason, the new update is now beginning its rollout, and sideloading options are available.
One of the most important changes in 15.4 is the inclusion of bug fixes that allow Google Pixel 10 devices to connect to Android Auto properly, which means this release is useful for those who did not originally have access. It also appears that this build is working toward bigger changes within Android Auto, including the replacing of Google Assistant with Gemini, the company's AI assistant. Google has also been testing additional features for Google Maps — following a recent Gemini upgrade that delivers some rather big AI features –- as well as some new color options for users.
Even with the new update arriving, folks will still be waiting on the new Widgets feature, which takes cues from Apple CarPlay by allowing users to add application widgets directly to their infotainment screen. It's also worth noting that this update arrives before Google shuts out certain Android phones from receiving Android Auto updates.
What to expect in Android Auto 15.4
After hitting Google's beta program in October, Android Auto 15.4 is now slowly rolling out to all Android users. The new update is arriving in waves, but for those that don't wait to wait, the APK is available for anyone that's willing to update manually. Simply download the APK from APKMirror on an Android device, select the file once it's downloaded, and then give it permission to install.
For those willing to wait for the new update, expect Android Auto 15.4 by the end of November. In terms of what's new, Google unfortunately no longer issues release notes for Android Auto, which leaves us guessing. According to autoevolution, some changes expected to arrive this year include nixing Google Assistant for the AI assistant Gemini- – which is already happening in some GM vehicles as the company does away with CarPlay and Android Auto -– as well as the addition of new call notes and a new call screen.
Android Auto 15.4 also features plenty of bug fixes for devices having issues connecting to Android Auto, specifically the Google Pixel 10. The update also allows users to import the accent colors from their phone's wallpaper to use on their infotainment screen. Those with smaller infotainment screens can report on traffic in Google Maps, which is something that was previously only available to those with larger screens. Similar to the popular Waze app, users can submit information on speed traps, traffic accidents, and construction.