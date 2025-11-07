Google Quietly Released A New Android Auto Update - Here's What Changed

The latest Android Auto 15.4 update is hitting Google phones throughout November, though the company hasn't had much to say about the release. Spotted by autoevolution, the latest update has been rather notable for staying in the beta phase for longer than a week, which isn't typical for Google. Though the company isn't providing any answers regarding a reason, the new update is now beginning its rollout, and sideloading options are available.

One of the most important changes in 15.4 is the inclusion of bug fixes that allow Google Pixel 10 devices to connect to Android Auto properly, which means this release is useful for those who did not originally have access. It also appears that this build is working toward bigger changes within Android Auto, including the replacing of Google Assistant with Gemini, the company's AI assistant. Google has also been testing additional features for Google Maps — following a recent Gemini upgrade that delivers some rather big AI features –- as well as some new color options for users.

Even with the new update arriving, folks will still be waiting on the new Widgets feature, which takes cues from Apple CarPlay by allowing users to add application widgets directly to their infotainment screen. It's also worth noting that this update arrives before Google shuts out certain Android phones from receiving Android Auto updates.