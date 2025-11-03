Android Auto Could Soon Get One Of The Best New CarPlay Features

CarPlay recently started adding more widget support with the release of iOS 26, and it looks like Android might follow suit in the weeks ahead, at least according to a new APK teardown of a beta release of the Android Auto app. The feature is currently only known by a codename of "Earth," so Google is likely to change that in the future. According to Android Authority, it sounds like Android Auto could soon provide users with an option to install widgets on the Android Auto dashboard from their phone. At the moment, the feature is still under development, though the writers did manage to get it working.

When active, it essentially lets users enable a new type of widget similar to what Android Auto already allows with its Taskbar Widgets — currently limited to things like quick app controls for media apps like Spotify and YouTube Music. These new widgets, though, are much larger, and look more like the widgets we're already used to seeing on our smartphone home screens.