8 Cheap Phone Accessories You Shouldn't Waste Money On

Your phone emits electromagnetic radiation whenever it uses Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This radiation, according to some, can have dangerous effects on your health and should be avoided. As far as present-day science is concerned, there's no direct evidence that EMF (electromagnetic field) radiation, the radiation that comes off of your phone, Wi-Fi router, or Bluetooth earphones, carries any significant risks. There are studies that show that there might be a link between smartphone exposure and cancer, but there are just as many studies showing the opposite.

This is because the radiation differs from what most people imagine when they hear the word radiation. There's the ionizing radiation that includes UV rays — radiation with a higher frequency than visible light — that can affect your DNA and lead to cancer. The EMF emitted from phones, however, is of a lower frequency than visible light — non-ionizing radiation — and as such carries less energy than a lightbulb. This can still be harmful if concentrated enough, but any product safe for consumer use has to meet guidelines that govern their emitted radiation to be well below what can be a potential risk.

Even without sufficient evidence, though, you may still want to protect yourself just in case. Unfortunately, most radiation blockers or anti-radiation phone cases and stickers available on the market don't do that either. We tested a number of anti-radiation stickers, phone cases, and other miscellaneous items, and a majority of them didn't affect the registered EMF radiation whatsoever. This makes sense, as any product that blocks this radiation would make your phone unable to catch signals. If you really want to avoid EMF, putting your phone on airplane mode is a better alternative to spending money on something that most likely won't work.