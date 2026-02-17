5 Budget Android Accessories Worth Buying In 2026

Built-in MagSafe-style magnets are extremely rare for Android phones right now, and Google's Pixel 10 series and HMD's Skyline are a few phones to come with them. However, you can quickly and seamlessly add compatibility for various MagSafe accessories with the Aothey Metal Ring. As the name suggests, it's essentially a metal ring that comes with an adhesive sticker to attach to the back of your phone, allowing you to use most MagSafe accessories.

The company says it's best to use the metal ring with a phone case for best adhesion; however, it doesn't work properly with silicone, leather, glass, or uneven cases. You should have no trouble with TPU or polycarbonate cases, which are a significant chunk of the case market. The company supplies an alignment guide in the pack to help you find the center of your phone's back, which is where a phone's wireless charging coils are typically located. With the right placement, you'll be able to use MagSafe chargers with your phone, granted there is wireless charging support.

The Aothey Metal Ring set comes in a set of six and is priced at a reasonable $7. It's widely appreciated by Amazon shoppers and has received an excellent rating of 4.4 out of 5. Keep in mind that a small selection of buyers have complained about its poor adhesion on Amazon. Otherwise, the metal ring has received largely positive feedback.