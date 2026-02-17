5 Budget Android Accessories Worth Buying In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Modern Android phones are pretty capable, and convenience features like wireless charging and NFC support for contactless payments are more common than ever. If you make the right choice, you can get a solid experience from even a cheap Android phone. However, there is only so much an Android smartphone brand can or is willing to include in your phone from the factory. Fortunately, that doesn't mean you can't enhance the capabilities of your Android phone after the fact. There is an impressive accessories market that includes everything from cool gadgets such as power banks and Bluetooth trackers to aesthetic add-ons such as PopSockets and more.
So, if you're looking to take your Android device to the next level, here are five accessories that you can score without breaking the bank. We picked these accessories after careful consideration of their features, the value they bring to the table, and what verified buyers are saying about them.
Aothey Metal Ring for MagSafe
Built-in MagSafe-style magnets are extremely rare for Android phones right now, and Google's Pixel 10 series and HMD's Skyline are a few phones to come with them. However, you can quickly and seamlessly add compatibility for various MagSafe accessories with the Aothey Metal Ring. As the name suggests, it's essentially a metal ring that comes with an adhesive sticker to attach to the back of your phone, allowing you to use most MagSafe accessories.
The company says it's best to use the metal ring with a phone case for best adhesion; however, it doesn't work properly with silicone, leather, glass, or uneven cases. You should have no trouble with TPU or polycarbonate cases, which are a significant chunk of the case market. The company supplies an alignment guide in the pack to help you find the center of your phone's back, which is where a phone's wireless charging coils are typically located. With the right placement, you'll be able to use MagSafe chargers with your phone, granted there is wireless charging support.
The Aothey Metal Ring set comes in a set of six and is priced at a reasonable $7. It's widely appreciated by Amazon shoppers and has received an excellent rating of 4.4 out of 5. Keep in mind that a small selection of buyers have complained about its poor adhesion on Amazon. Otherwise, the metal ring has received largely positive feedback.
PopSockets Phone Grip for MagSafe
If you do decide to add a metal ring to the back of your phone, one of the most useful MagSafe accessories you'll find is the PopSockets Phone Grip for MagSafe. It's a handy accessory that makes it super easy to handle the massive Android phones of the modern era. There are a couple of benefits of going with the MagSafe version over the adhesive version. You'll be able to attach or remove the grip as and when you need it, which also enables you to use other MagSafe accessories with the phone seamlessly.
The PopSockets Phone Grip comes with swappable PopTops, which is great if you like to add a bit of flair to your phone or refresh its look a bit every once in a while. Another great thing about the PopSockets Phone Grip for MagSafe is that it comes with its own magnetic adapter ring in the box if you haven't already purchased a metal ring separately. So, if you decide to go with it, you can skip the metal ring purchase and save $7.
The PopSockets MagSafe Grip has a list price of $30; however, you can often find it with a discount. It's quite popular among Amazon shoppers and well-liked, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5. Buyers find it easy to use and a nice addition to their Android phone. Most notable complaints are around its durability, with some folks saying their unit broke within days or months.
Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 10K
A good power bank is a must-have accessory for anyone who spends a considerable amount of time away from a wall outlet. For most people, the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 10K should offer a good balance between portability, battery capacity, and affordability. At $24.99, it's priced reasonably and comes with one USB-C and one USB-A port. There is also support for USB PD, and the type-C port can deliver up to 20 watts of power. The Type-A port can go up to 22.5 watts; however, it relies on Huawei's Super Charge Protocol (SCP), available on only a small collection of devices. Without SCP, it will deliver up to 18 watts of power when used individually. When both ports are in use, you will only get 7.5 watts from each port.
In terms of the battery capacity, while the marketed capacity of the power bank is 10,000mAh, it's only rated for 6,250mAh, which is what you'll get while charging your phone. So, if your phone has a 5,000mAh battery, you can only expect just over one full charge and not two full charges as the marketed capacity would have you believe. It also comes with a digital display to show the charge level. It has gotten solid buyer reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. Shoppers like its compact design and affordable pricing.
Samsung SmartTag 2 or Tile Mate
A Bluetooth tracker is another accessory that can be pretty helpful in your daily life. However, unlike iPhone owners, who have a solid tracker in the AirTag that just got upgraded, Android owners aren't so lucky as Google's Find Hub is still trying to find its footing. This leaves you with two budget Bluetooth tracker options. While the SmartTag 2 is the best choice for Samsung smartphone owners, everyone else will be best served by the Tile Mate from Life360. The SmartTag 2 is a well-designed smart tracker that comes with a built-in cutout to attach it to different items, has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, and lasts up to 500 days on a single CR2032 battery. It relies on Bluetooth, Ultra Wideband (UWB), and Samsung's Galaxy Find network to locate your belongings. It costs $30 without discounts and has gotten good reviews from verified shoppers, with folks appreciating its seamless tracking and easy setup. It's rated 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon. Unfortunately, it doesn't work with non-Samsung phones.
So, for everyone else, the Tile Mate is a suitable option. The tracker is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, has a built-in non-replaceable battery that'll last up to three years. While it lacks UWB support for precision tracking, it uses Bluetooth and Tile's own network to keep an eye on your valuables. The Mate is priced at $19.99 and has also received positive feedback from buyers. Amazon shoppers have given it a rating of 4.4 out of 5 and highlight its ease of use and loud built-in speaker. One notable downside of the Tile offering is that it becomes e-waste once the built-in battery dies. Moreover, Tile's network isn't as big as Apple or Samsung.
Acer 3-in-1 USB-C Card Reader
If you're looking to access microSD, SD cards, USB flash drives, or external hard drives, Acer's 3-in-1 USB-C Card Reader is a nifty little accessory that can plug right into your Android phone. You can, of course, also use it with your computer. It has a microSD card slot, an SD card slot, and a USB Type-A port. The Type-A port is not only good for connecting external storage and transferring data to and from your phone, but it can also handle basic peripherals, such as a keyboard, mouse, and a USB fan. Keep in mind, you'll need support for the USB OTG function on your phone. So, make sure to check that before shelling out for it.
Another highlight of the USB-C Card Reader is support for USB 3.1 Gen 1 (aka USB 3.0) transfer speeds, meaning if your phone has the same generation or faster USB-C port, you can expect up to 5Gbps data transfer rates. It's also plug-and-play and easy to use. Plus, it's pretty affordable at a list price of $16.99 and can be purchased in two colors.
Amazon shoppers are generally happy with the Acer reader and note that it works as it is intended and has a compact design. The only complaint some buyers have is that it didn't work for them at all, likely because they received a defective unit. Otherwise, it has received a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5.
How we selected these accessories for Android phones
There is a vast selection of accessories on the market that you can choose from for your Android phones, from smartphone cases to peripherals. However, while picking up budget options for your Android phones, we focused on accessories that cost less than $30 and add genuine value for your smartphone experience, whether by adding new functionality or improving the general experience of using your phone. We looked through verified buyer reviews on Amazon to see how well an accessory works for real people and went through the features and compatibility to ensure our recommendations can be used for the vast majority of Android devices. All our picks are well-rated and have scored an average rating of at least 4.3 out of 5.