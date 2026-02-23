5 Travel Adapters You Should Buy And 2 To Avoid
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Travel is a lot different these days from decades ago, because now, when you go to other countries, you bring with you various travel gadgets that need recharging. Not all places will have wall outlets that are compatible with the U.S. plug, though, so buying a solid travel adapter is necessary if you want a stress-free trip.
Travel adapters are among the useful travel gadgets that will fit in your carry-on, and we can't overstate their importance. One of the worst things that can happen when you go abroad is having your mobile devices run out of battery and then realizing that you have no way to recharge them. While you can certainly buy a travel adapter there, you can save yourself from the hassle by bringing your own.
We studied the travel adapters that are available today and selected five options on Amazon that you should consider to add to your trip essentials and two that you have to avoid. We based these recommendations on their average score on the retailer's platform and paired our choices with the comments left behind by shoppers and reviews from reputable websites, whenever available, to showcase each travel adapter's benefits and limitations.
Buy: Epicka Universal Travel Adapter
The Epicka Universal Travel Adapter leads this roundup with an average score of 4.7 stars on Amazon after more than 18,000 reviews. For $22.99, you'll get a gadget with four different plugs that cover more than 200 countries and can charge up to six devices at the same time through its four USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and an AC socket. It has a total DC output of 28W, and it comes with a built-in 10A fuse and a replacement in case it gets overloaded. You should be aware that this is not a voltage converter, though, so make sure you're not plugging 110V gadgets into 220V outlets.
According to Amazon shoppers, the Epicka Universal Travel Adapter feels premium and sturdy, and it works as intended across countries around the world. Its mechanism to extend and retract its plug outlets is clever and easy to use, and its case is a nice bonus for easy packing in your luggage. The New York Times' Wirecutter selected it as the best universal travel adapter with its wide compatibility, but while it's fairly compact, it's still bulkier than simple plug adapters if you know exactly what you'll need in the country that you visit.
Buy: Baseus 70W Universal Travel Adapter
Sharing the top spot in this list with an average score of 4.7 stars after more than 500 reviews is the Baseus 70W Universal Travel Adapter, which you can get from Amazon for $49.99. Like the Epicka Universal Travel Adapter, it's equipped with four plug types and can charge up to six devices at a time. However, this device has a higher max output of 70W, and it has a built-in retractable USB-C cable to directly connect to your gadgets for one less thing to include in your luggage, alongside another USB-C port, a pair of USB-A ports, an AC socket, and a Type-A socket. It's protected by dual 10A fuses, with protection against short circuits and overheating, but it's also not a voltage converter.
The charging speed of the Baseus 70W Universal Travel Adapter is popular among Amazon shoppers, who also praised the convenience of the built-in cable. It has solid build quality so it can withstand all kinds of travel, but there are comments that it's bulky and heavy, which you need to take into consideration when packing this in your luggage. The travel adapter's fast charging times and integrated cable are also highlighted in Macworld's review of the device, though it also comes with a warning that it gets warm when at maximum power.
Buy: Ceptics 6-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter
The Ceptics 6-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter, which is available on Amazon for $39.99 with an average score of 4.5 stars after more than 1,900 ratings, looks similar to the first two products in this roundup. It also has the four plug types that can be controlled through its sliders and the ability to charge up to six devices. However, it has an AC socket, two USB-A ports, and three USB-C ports, including a 70W USB-C Power Delivery port for fast charging of devices like laptops and smartphones. Again though, this gadget isn't a voltage converter.
Amazon customers said that there were no issues with using the Ceptics 6-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter in several countries, and they were impressed by its durability. However, there were a handful of complaints that it doesn't come with a carrying case. Digital Camera World praises the travel adapter's support for multiple plug types, its 70W max output, and its compact and lightweight design, but flags the lack of voltage conversion and its high price as there are cheaper alternatives.
Buy: Rolling Square Portable Pocket Travel Adapter
The Rolling Square Portable Pocket Travel Adapter, on sale for $29.99 on Amazon, has an average score of 4.3 stars after 100 reviews. It has universal compatibility with the four popular plug types, and it's small enough to fit in your pocket. Its maximum output is 30W, delivered through a single USB-C port with Power Delivery technology, and it's equipped with protection features that ensure stability and safety while you're charging your devices in another country.
Amazon shoppers love the Rolling Square Portable Pocket Travel Adapter's small size, as well as how easy it is to use. They recommend it as a great addition to your pouch of travel essentials because it barely takes up any space. The limitation of charging only one device at a time is a significant drawback for some customers, though. In ZDNet's review of the device, it was described as "the most compact travel adapter," but durable enough to still work without any issues after traveling in a bag.
Buy: Mogics Super Bagel Travel Power Strip
It's got a weird name, but the Mogics Super Bagel Travel Power Strip is a great vacation buddy for $59.00. With an average rating of 4.3 stars after more than 200 reviews, this device comes with a circular power strip that has a power cord wrapped around it, and the MA1 adapter that will let you plug the power cord into any wall outlet. On the power strip, there are five sockets, a USB-C port with up to 18W of output, and a USB-A port with up to 10W of output.
The design of the Mogics Super Bagel Travel Power Strip is excellent, according to Amazon customers, as it has everything that you need for your trips in a convenient package. While some shoppers said that the length of the power cord is adequate, some wished that it was longer. Meanwhile, Pack Hacker applauds that the device also works as an extension cable and its auto-resetting fuse adds protection, but points out that it takes time to learn how to properly remove and store the MA1 adapter, and that there are issues with using the adapter on South Korean outlets.
Avoid: Zanoal 6-in-1 European Travel Plug Adapter
The Zanoal 6-in-1 European Travel Plug Adapter, available on Amazon with a retail price of $35.89, plugs into wall outlets with the Type C configuration. It has two AC sockets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, so it can charge up to six devices at the same time. It's also a voltage converter, so you should be able to safely plug your 110V gadgets into 220V wall outlets through this travel adapter. However, it only has an average score of 3.9 stars after more than 60 reviews.
While the Zanoal 6-in-1 European Travel Plug Adapter is designed for trips across Europe, Amazon customers point out that those traveling through the UK will need a different adapter. There were also negative comments against the device's reliability, with reports that it stopped working too soon and that it ruined some other gadgets that relied on its voltage converter function. Some shoppers added that the prongs are not retractable, which makes the travel adapter a bit harder to pack, as you need to be careful that the prongs don't break during transit.
Avoid: Insignia All-In-One Travel Adapter/Converter
The Insignia All-In-One Travel Adapter/Converter, which costs $39.99, has a disappointing average score of just 3.2 stars on Amazon after more than 70 reviews, with 25% of customers leaving a one-star rating. The device promises compatibility with plugs in the UK, and across Europe and Asia, and a step-down converter function from 220V-240V to 110V-120V. It only has one AC socket for its output though, with no USB-A or USB-C ports.
According to Amazon shoppers, the Insignia All-In-One Travel Adapter/Converter is very confusing to use with its various switches, and for some customers, the device only lasted a few days before it stopped working. For some, it didn't work at all. There were complaints that the build quality feels cheap, with brittleness in the folding and sliding parts. The converter function was also reported to be unreliable, as it has caused damage to different kinds of gadgets.
How we chose these travel adapters to buy and avoid
Our research on travel adapters brought us to Amazon, where we selected options for you to purchase or skip depending on their average rating on the platform. Devices with scores of at least 4.0 stars received recommendations to buy, while those with scores of below 4.0 stars were tagged as travel adapters to avoid.
For this list, we only considered travel adapters with at least 50 reviews, as Amazon gadgets with fewer reviews may not have average ratings that accurately reflect their performance.
To gain insight into these average scores, we analyzed the comments by Amazon shoppers and highlighted their general sentiments. When possible, we supported these findings with reviews from reputable websites, for a more complete picture of what to expect from these travel adapters.