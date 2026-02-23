5 Travel Adapters You Should Buy And 2 To Avoid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Travel is a lot different these days from decades ago, because now, when you go to other countries, you bring with you various travel gadgets that need recharging. Not all places will have wall outlets that are compatible with the U.S. plug, though, so buying a solid travel adapter is necessary if you want a stress-free trip.

Travel adapters are among the useful travel gadgets that will fit in your carry-on, and we can't overstate their importance. One of the worst things that can happen when you go abroad is having your mobile devices run out of battery and then realizing that you have no way to recharge them. While you can certainly buy a travel adapter there, you can save yourself from the hassle by bringing your own.

We studied the travel adapters that are available today and selected five options on Amazon that you should consider to add to your trip essentials and two that you have to avoid. We based these recommendations on their average score on the retailer's platform and paired our choices with the comments left behind by shoppers and reviews from reputable websites, whenever available, to showcase each travel adapter's benefits and limitations.