5 Amazon Gadgets To Buy And 5 To Skip

Amazon is a treasure trove for gadget lovers. There are many amazing devices on sale across all functions; no matter what you need, it's more than likely that you'll find it on the platform. However, there are also some disappointing purchases that look good on paper, but don't live up to expectations. Fortunately, Amazon has a customer rating system helping you decide which gadgets to buy and skip.

In this roundup, we'll feature gadgets on Amazon that are worth every penny, as well as those that you may want to avoid, based on what shoppers say. These insights are very valuable because they are based on actual experience with the products. We'll be supporting them with reviews from elsewhere, including reputable websites and online forums, to further build the case for our recommendations.

For Amazon gadgets that we recommend buying, we give specific reasons why their average score is above 4.5 stars out of 5 stars. For those that we recommend skipping, we'll highlight issues that have caused their average rating to drop below 4.0 stars. All of these products have received at least 5,000 customer reviews.