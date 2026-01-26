5 Amazon Gadgets To Buy And 5 To Skip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon is a treasure trove for gadget lovers. There are many amazing devices on sale across all functions; no matter what you need, it's more than likely that you'll find it on the platform. However, there are also some disappointing purchases that look good on paper, but don't live up to expectations. Fortunately, Amazon has a customer rating system helping you decide which gadgets to buy and skip.
In this roundup, we'll feature gadgets on Amazon that are worth every penny, as well as those that you may want to avoid, based on what shoppers say. These insights are very valuable because they are based on actual experience with the products. We'll be supporting them with reviews from elsewhere, including reputable websites and online forums, to further build the case for our recommendations.
For Amazon gadgets that we recommend buying, we give specific reasons why their average score is above 4.5 stars out of 5 stars. For those that we recommend skipping, we'll highlight issues that have caused their average rating to drop below 4.0 stars. All of these products have received at least 5,000 customer reviews.
Buy: Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse
The Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is a budget-friendly accessory for gamers at just $50, but it has an average rating of 4.6 stars with over 36,000 reviews. For its relatively affordable price, you'll get the brand's HERO sensor for up to 12,000 DPI, which is almost double compared to those of non-gaming mice, and six programmable buttons that you can customize along with personal macros through the Logitech G HUB.
Overall, user reviews on Amazon praised the Logitech G305 Lightspeed's performance that punched above its price, as its weight is perfect for FPS games, and its responsiveness is as fast as a wired mouse. Its battery life is also very impressive, meeting its promise of up to 250 hours on a single AA battery. Rtings.com also highlights its build quality, as that makes it feel like one of Logitech's premium gaming mice. Tom's Guide flags certain restrictions to the Logitech G305 Lightspeed, namely that it's powered by an AA battery and that it only supports wireless connections through a 2.4G dongle. However, for its price, this gaming mouse is still a steal.
Skip: Zururu fitness tracker
The Zururu fitness tracker promises all-day fitness tracking without breaking the bank. For just $20, it measures your daily steps, burned calories, and distance traveled, among other health metrics. The wearable device also comes with built-in heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking for blood oxygen levels, and sleep analysis. However, with an average rating of 3.8 stars after more than 10,000 reviews, its affordable price doesn't make up for its shortcomings.
Many shoppers praised its budget-friendly price compared to fitness trackers from popular brands, but multiple Amazon users reported charging issues with the Zururu fitness tracker. There are also mixed reviews on the quality of its data measurements, with some users disappointed by the inaccuracy of the information it collects and the low reliability of its blood pressure monitoring. Apparently, this problem persists even after going through the extra calibration that the device promised would improve the feature.
Buy: JBL Go 4 Bluetooth speaker
For a $50 Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Go 4 packs a lot of features. It's waterproof and dustproof with an IP67 rating. Its battery can last up to 9 hours on a single charge with Playtime Boost activated, and it has an integrated loop that makes it easy to carry anywhere. This device, made by one of the best Bluetooth speaker brands, is among the highest-rated options in its category on Amazon with an average rating of 4.8 stars from over 12,000 shoppers.
In TechRadar's review, the JBL Go 4 as a Bluetooth speaker with a convenient size and reliable design. Perhaps its most surprising and endearing feature is its solid sound for such a compact device, which is a common sentiment among user reviews on Amazon. Shoppers also loved the ease of setting up the Bluetooth speaker and the flawless connections. On Reddit, users confirmed that connecting two JBL Go 4 speakers in stereo mode is amazing. This creates a soundstage that's impressive for portable speakers. With its relatively affordable price, that's certainly within reach for most shoppers.
Skip: Meer YG300 mini portable projector
There are many ways to enjoy a portable projector like the Meer YG300. Measuring just 4.2 inches by 3.3 inches by 1.7 inches, you can fit it in your pocket. It uses USB, HDMI, AV, or microSD for the content that you want to play. It can project images as large as 60 inches, and while it can be plugged in, it can also use a power bank as its energy source for outdoor entertainment. However, with its low price of $30, you shouldn't expect this cheap projector to be amazing, and that reflects in its average rating of 3.6 stars from over 13,000 reviews.
One of the issues often cited by Amazon shoppers is that the Meer YG300 isn't bright enough. The room has to be very dark, as you won't be able to see its projected image with medium lighting. Still, the quality isn't great. Additionally, user reviews cautioned that the mini projector isn't capable of using Bluetooth for video, so you'll have to plug in a streaming stick into the Meer YG300 to access streaming content. A Redditor, however, suggested that the mini projector would be fun for a camping trip, as you'll probably use it in complete darkness, and you won't mind too much if it gets damaged on the way, since it's so cheap!
Buy: Apple AirTag
For iPhone owners who are always misplacing their stuff, they'll need the Apple AirTags. The Bluetooth tracker is sold for $99 in a pack of four, and its average rating on Amazon is an impressive 4.8 stars with more than 38,000 reviews. The Apple AirTags have a simple one-tap setup that connects them to your iPhone or iPad, and a built-in speaker that plays a sound if you're looking for what they're attached to.
Are Apple AirTags reliable? As an item finder, it definitely is, as it works in two ways: by using your iPhone's Bluetooth signal tap into the Find My network, or via the iPhone's ultra-wideband chip that can find your AirTag from up to 100 feet away. Many Amazon users appreciate the durability of these trackers — they working in dogs' collars while they swim or take baths — and their long battery life that takes a full year before requiring a replacement. AirTags "work fantastically well," according to Ars Technica, and XDA said that the device is another great addition to the Apple ecosystem for those who have invested in it.
Skip: Kodak Printomatic instant camera
Instant cameras are popular again, and the Kodak Printomatic is a big hit on Amazon with over 29,000 reviews. It's a point-and-shoot camera with a 5MP lens, automatic focus and flash, and a built-in rechargeable battery. The Kodak Printomatic starts printing your pictures right after you take them, using Kodak Zink photo paper that doesn't require any ink, toners, or cartridges. However, despite all that, for just $80, it only has an average rating of 3.9 stars.
Among the primary complaints against the Kodak Printomatic is the quality of its pictures. According to Amazon users, the viewfinder is extremely inaccurate, and photos are sometimes blurry, with washed-out colors. According to Digital Camera World, the Kodak Printomatic's printed photos look more like color photocopies than pictures, but the instant camera has some redeeming qualities, such as its ease of use and the option to save your photos in a microSD card.
Buy: Scepter 27-inch curved gaming monitor
Upgrading your gaming PC can get expensive quickly, so gamers go for affordable screens like this Scepter 27-inch curved gaming monitor to rein in their spending. It's a great choice for only $110, though, as you'll get a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, a 1500R curvature that fills your field of vision for a more natural viewing experience, and Adaptive Sync technology to remove image tearing and stuttering. With over 23,000 shoppers giving it an average rating of 4.6 stars, it appears to be a purchase that you won't regret.
The Scepter 27-inch curved gaming monitor offers better quality than you would expect for its price, with video games looking great on its curved screen, according to Amazon user reviews. It's not without fault, though, as shoppers have also criticized the low-quality audio of its built-in speakers. However, if you plan to use external speakers, then that shouldn't deter you from buying this budget-friendly gaming monitor.
Skip: Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds
Sony makes highly recommended Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds, but it misses the mark with the Sony LinkBuds S. They offer both noise canceling and natural ambient sound, and the wireless earbuds can automatically switch between them depending on the situation. The Sony LinkBuds S come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, protecting them from sudden rainfall and sweaty workouts. They promise a battery life of up to 6 hours on a full charge, and up to 20 hours with their charging case. However, they're only rated at an average of 3.8 stars on Amazon from more than 5,900 shoppers.
One of the common issues with the Sony LinkBuds S is their battery, with Amazon users claiming that the wireless earbuds are no longer capable of holding a charge after a year and a half. Their sound quality and the effectiveness of their active noise cancellation received mixed reviews from shoppers, with What Hi-Fi? disappointed by the "lacking fun factor and rhythmic drive" that are usually found in Sony's wireless headphones. Some Amazon users also experienced connectivity issues with their phone from a relatively short distance.
Buy: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best ebook readers on the market, with an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 15,000 shoppers. It features a 7-inch glare-free screen, a backlight that you can adjust for brightness and switch from white to amber, an ultra-thin and waterproof design, and a battery that lasts up to 12 weeks on a single charge. For $160, you'll get the ad-supported version of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, but the ads are not intrusive because they will only appear on the device's lock screen.
For book lovers who aren't yet convinced to try the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, a quick peek at Amazon user reviews reveals a variety of reasons to finally push through with the purchase. Shoppers love the ability of the ebook reader to store thousands of books in their personal library, as well as the e-ink technology that looks like you're reading words on paper instead of a digital screen. According to PCMag, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the best option among Amazon's Kindle models as it provides the best balance of price and features.
Skip: Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Pet 20V MAX cordless vacuum
For $185, the Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Pet 20V MAX cordless vacuum seems like a cleaning machine that all pet owners would want for their home. Featuring a brush bar with rubber bristles to pick up pet hair better, it can convert from a cordless vacuum to a handheld vacuum for better maneuverability. It has three-speed control for when you need more suction, and a front-facing dustbin that allows for quick emptying. The gadget has failed to impress shoppers, though, with more than 7,800 reviews averaging a rating of 3.8 stars.
Among the mixed reviews of the Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Pet 20V MAX, battery life is often mentioned as a problem. Some Amazon users claim that the machine will only last up to 20 minutes after an hour of charging. Even shoppers who have had a generally positive experience with the cordless vacuum recommend buying a better battery right away, as the removable 20V MAX battery that comes with it isn't sufficient. Other reported issues on the device include weak suction power and frequent clogging.
How we chose Amazon gadgets to buy and skip
For the Amazon gadgets we've chosen for this roundup, we only looked at products with a minimum of 5,000 reviews. This is to make sure that the average ratings are a reliable snapshot of their performance, with sufficient information to identify recurring praises and complaints for each device.
For the gadgets to buy, we pulled devices from different categories on Amazon with an average score of more than 4.5 stars. This is enough to place them above most, if not all, of their competition. For the gadgets to skip, their average score is below 4.0 stars, which is viewed as below satisfactory by the platform's standards.