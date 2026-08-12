Google's Pixel Tag Could Be The First Major AirTag Alternative For Android
Despite the success we've seen surrounding Apple's AirTag system, we've never had a true Android-based alternative. Sure, we've seen some options like Tile's trackers and the Samsung SmartTag. While solid options overall, the Tile trackers required users to rely on the Tile or Life360 apps, whereas Samsung's SmartTags required a Samsung device unless you used a third-party tracking app.
However, Google appears to finally be filling in that gap with the newly announced Pixel Tag, which will pair with almost any Android phone and be trackable through Android's upgraded Find My service. Google says that its new tracker will work on any phone running Android 9 or newer. This is huge news, as it finally gives Android users a more native tracking experience similar to AirTag. If you ever switched from Apple to Android and used AirTags, you may have felt the void in this part of the market.
Considering some of the security concerns we've seen around Tile trackers, it's really good to see Google bringing out a solid contender for Android users, especially since its pricing appears to be similar to Apple's AirTags — with options to buy one for $29.99 or a four-pack for $99.99.
Learning from AirTags
Perhaps the best part about the Google Pixel Tag is the fact that it looks like Google has been learning from Apple and its iterations of AirTags. The company says its new devices will pair easily with your device. All you have to do is pull the battery tab and then bring it close to your Android device. Then it should pair directly using Android's Fast Pair service. You can even name the item with a custom label, and then share it with up to 10 people.
What makes Pixel Tag sound even better is that you can look for it with your Pixel Watch if you use one, making it easy to find items even if you don't have your phone with you at the moment. Google will also use a system similar to AirTag's Unknown Tag warning, which lets you know if an unknown device has been following you for any amount of time.
If you've ever used AirTags, finding them in the same room can be tricky, even with ultra-wideband support. Google's Pixel Tags will sport visual distance and directional cues, so hopefully that will make it easier to track items in proximity. Whether Google's offering will properly address other common concerns surrounding AirTags — like connection problems, battery issues and so on — is another question. We'll need to wait until we can actually get our hands on them to see how they hold up in real-world usage. Still, it's good to have a proper option for Android users that isn't tied to a single brand.