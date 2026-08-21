15 Popular Android Phones You Can Trade In At Your Local Apple Store
Buying a new iPhone can be costly, with prices starting at $599 for the 256-gigabyte iPhone 17e, the most affordable iPhone in Apple's lineup. The 256 GB iPhone 17 starts at $799, while the 256 GB iPhone 17 Pro costs $1,099 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199. One way to lower their price tags is to trade in an eligible device directly with Apple. The company offers online and in-store trade-ins, giving owners credit that can be used toward buying a new iPhone — but only specific iPhone and Android models are supported. For Android, Apple lists 72 models in total as of publication. Of those, we selected 15 popular ones.
Apple's trade-in website may be somewhat confusing, given how it lists the Android handsets eligible for trade-in. If you go to the large Android icon on the Apple trade-in page, you'll see only 18 models when you click on "See all Android values." You have to click on the blue "Find your trade-in value" button to find the 72 models, including those original 18 devices. The list includes some popular handsets launched in recent years, but crucially, Apple doesn't want some of the latest Samsung phones, including all of the Galaxy S26 and S24 series.
Here are the 15 popular Android phones we're focusing on in the trade-in portal: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9, OnePlus 13, Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy S25 FE, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10, and Google Pixel 9a.
How much money can you get for your old Android phone?
Apple offers price estimates only for 18 devices on its trade-in shortlist, five of which follow below. The maximum trade-in value applies to the top storage option. With the OnePlus 13, for instance, you'd need to trade in a 1 TB model in good condition to get the maximum $250 value.
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: up to $125
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: up to $315
- Google Pixel 9 Pro: up to $305
- Google Pixel 9: up to $210
- OnePlus 13: up to $250
We also looked at 10 other Android phones that can be traded in for iPhone credit or an Apple gift card. Here are the maximum values you can receive for them:
- Galaxy Z Fold7: up to $400
- Galaxy Z Fold6: up to $340
- Galaxy Z Flip7: up to $215
- Galaxy Z Flip6: up to $195
- Galaxy S25 FE: up to $190
- Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: up to $340
- Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: up to $330
- Google Pixel 10 Pro: up to $315
- Google Pixel 10: up to $230
- Google Pixel 9a: up to $125
Storage isn't the only factor for getting the best possible value out of your old Android phone. Apple says the handset has to be in good condition, which means "every part is fully functional, but the body and display may have minimal wear, such as light surface scratches, chips, or dents." A "damaged" device would have "noticeable to severe wear," and it may have missing parts or not work correctly.
How to trade in your old Android
To trade in your Android phone for an iPhone, you have two options. The simpler one might be bringing it to a store where Apple staff will evaluate it and quote you an offer. The other option involves starting your trade-in online on Apple's portal. You'll use the same tool we used to evaluate the maximum trade-in values earlier. Start at Apple's Trade In page, click the Android menu, and then click the "Find your trade-in value" button. Scroll through the list of devices to find the model that you want to trade in and follow the on-screen dialog.
Apple will ask how much storage your device has. After you choose an option, a new window will inquire about the condition of your device. Select "Good" if the handset is in good condition, and you'll get an estimate. Select "Damaged," and you'll go through another round of questions, at the end of which you might not get an estimate, depending on the type of damage. At the end of the process, you can select an Apple gift card or an iPhone to purchase with your trade-in. Once everything is in order, Apple will confirm the trade-in process via an email with additional instructions. You'll have to mail in the Android phone or drop it off at an Apple store. However, the estimate you receive won't be final until Apple checks the phone and confirms its condition.
Apple's trade-in offers may fluctuate depending on the time of year. However, there's another advantage of Apple's trade-in program beyond avoiding the hassle of selling the phone yourself. You can combine the trade-in with the new Apple Upgrade leasing program that lets you lease iPhones instead of buying them.