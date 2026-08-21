15 Popular Android Phones You Can Trade In At Your Local Apple Store

Buying a new iPhone can be costly, with prices starting at $599 for the 256-gigabyte iPhone 17e, the most affordable iPhone in Apple's lineup. The 256 GB iPhone 17 starts at $799, while the 256 GB iPhone 17 Pro costs $1,099 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199. One way to lower their price tags is to trade in an eligible device directly with Apple. The company offers online and in-store trade-ins, giving owners credit that can be used toward buying a new iPhone — but only specific iPhone and Android models are supported. For Android, Apple lists 72 models in total as of publication. Of those, we selected 15 popular ones.

Apple's trade-in website may be somewhat confusing, given how it lists the Android handsets eligible for trade-in. If you go to the large Android icon on the Apple trade-in page, you'll see only 18 models when you click on "See all Android values." You have to click on the blue "Find your trade-in value" button to find the 72 models, including those original 18 devices. The list includes some popular handsets launched in recent years, but crucially, Apple doesn't want some of the latest Samsung phones, including all of the Galaxy S26 and S24 series.

Here are the 15 popular Android phones we're focusing on in the trade-in portal: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9, OnePlus 13, Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy S25 FE, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10, and Google Pixel 9a.