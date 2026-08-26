What Does SE Mean On An Apple Watch?

Apple never truly addressed the meaning of the "SE" on the Apple Watch — even though it's already on its third-generation. However, in 2016, when the company introduced the first iPhone SE, which looked similar to an iPhone 5S, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller, told Fortune that SE was an abbreviation for "Special Edition." That was the only time the company addressed the meaning behind the SE branding, and could most likely be the last, as even though Apple is usually consistent with its products lineup, it can also be confusing.

Currently, these are some of the lineups it has: Neo, Air, Plus, E, Pro, Max, and Ultra. In the past, it had S, R (for the iPhone XR), C (for the iPhone 5c), and mini (for the long-gone iPhone mini models). These brands can be tied to products, processors, or even the size of a gadget, while sometimes the brand is just a name. For example, at one point, the iPad Air was called Air because it was thinner and lighter than any other iPad. This is now the role of the iPad Pro. However, the iPhone Air remains thinner than the bulky iPhone Pro.

Sometimes, Apple gives explanations, like the "S" on iPhone 3GS that meant Speed and the "S" on iPhone 4S that meant Siri. On the other hand, the "c" on iPhone 5c meant cheapor colorful, you decide. That said, sometimes, the brand's name doesn't mean much. But we should still thank Apple for not using WH-1000XM6 or QN70H to describe its products.