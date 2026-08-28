Do You Have To Restart Your Phone After An Update?

With smartphone and tablet software updates, most people know the drill. Whenever available, your phone will download and install the update, sometimes even automatically and at scheduled times if you have that option enabled in system settings. Generally, the phone will also restart automatically after an update is applied. But what if it doesn't restart on its own? Should you still restart your device? The answer is yes. However, since most updates require a restart anyway, this question will really only apply to specific scenarios.

Rebooting is a good way to clear temporary files, flush the memory, and restart the system kernel anew, resolving various issues. That's also why a restart often fixes a lot of simple problems you might be having. If you're wondering how often you should restart your phone outside of updates, the answer is regularly — ideally on a weekly schedule. There are a few other maintenance tasks you might want to do after a system update, as well. Some best practices include wiping the cache partition or temporary files manually, optimizing your device, reviewing settings to make sure your choices are saved, and potentially resetting network settings. An important distinction to make here, though, is that this explicitly applies to system software updates, not individual app updates.