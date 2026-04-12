How Often Should You Restart Your Phone?

"Have you tried turning it off and on again?" may be one of the most annoying questions you'll get from anyone trying to help troubleshoot a tech problem, but it should also be the first thing that you actually try. If your computer misbehaves, or if you're suddenly dealing with spotty Wi-Fi, rebooting the faulty machine is advisable. The restart may fix the issue that's preventing a specific element from working correctly or convince you to seek professional help in case the problem doesn't go away. The same principle should be applied to the smartphone in your pocket or bag. You should restart your iPhone or Android device regularly to ensure everything runs smoothly. You should reboot the handset from time to time even if everything seems to be working properly. It's a good way to deal with any software glitches and background processes that may be impacting performance and battery life.

This isn't about restarting your iPhone or Android phone after a software update. Generally, every time you update the phone to the newest iOS or Android release, or to install a security patch, the phone will reboot — it's part of the installation process. It's about restarting the handset between updates, during regular operation. After all, software updates may be released every few months, regardless of operating system.

One more thing to keep in mind is the age of your device and the type of handset you're using. Brand-new devices will offer a better experience than older ones, as they feature newer hardware. Premium phones will also offer faster performance than mid-range smartphones and entry-level devices. The differences in speed may be more obvious on Android than on iPhone, as Apple's cheapest iPhones still feature the company's fastest processors. More affordable Android devices usually offer slower chips.