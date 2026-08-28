Chinese Company Reveals Solar Car Roofs Ready For Mass Production

Given the price of gas these days, electric vehicles sound like an affordable alternative. However, what you save on gasoline you will likely spend on higher electricity bills and registration fees. You might try to mitigate these costs by charging your electric vehicle with solar panels, but Chinese automakers have a more portable idea.

Recently, the company Fuyao Group, one of China's leading suppliers of glass for cars (windshields, side windows, etc.), announced it is ready to mass produce "photovoltaic sunroofs" that can charge cars as they drive. The name isn't wordplay or anything — Fuyao didn't develop solar panels that are installed on the roof to soak up the power of the sun. Instead, the company designed laminated glass panels (i.e., actual sunroofs) with embedded solar cells. Unlike perovskite panels that go on top of existing windows, Fuyao's photovoltaic glass is designed to fit vehicles sold by BYD Auto, specifically its Han and Tang models, for an additional installation fee.

According to various solar industry reports, Fuyao Group has been working closely with BYD Auto for several years on the photovoltaic sunroofs. Fuyao previously told investors that it could begin production as early as 2024 and could increase production by 2026.