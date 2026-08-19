5 Reasons Chinese EVs Should Come To The U.S. (And 4 Reasons They Shouldn't)

China is having an EV boom so large that it's moving the needle on oil reserves, displacing 1.35 million barrels in the first half of 2026. Companies like BYD make EVs that are cheap and well-specified, and they are being imported worldwide, except for the U.S., where massive tariffs and technology blacklists keep them out.

The EV boom in the U.S. is well and truly over. Sales are plummeting; projections look weak. The $7,500 federal tax credit is dead. Mass-market sellers like the Ford F-150 Lightning have been discontinued. Even the cheapest EVs you can buy new sit around $30,000. Yet, they don't compare favorably to ICE vehicles in the same range in comfort, specifications, and features.

It also doesn't help that one of the most common problems with EVs is rapid depreciation. Once you buy it, you're stuck with it since the resale value is likely to be too low. You might even have seen those viral TikTok videos of Tesla owners crying into the camera after realizing they spent a fortune on an asset that's now worth nothing. Though in the case of Tesla, that's at least partly due to Elon Musk's politics making them unpopular. So, could Chinese EVs come to the rescue? In some ways, the answer is "yes," but there are still plenty of pitfalls that could spoil any positive consequences of opening the floodgates to electric cars from the East.