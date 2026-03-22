8 Electric Cars That Can Power Your Home In An Emergency

You may have heard of Tesla's home batteries that were introduced in 2015 under the name "Powerwall." These powerful lithium-ion batteries can store energy from the grid — or even the sun — so you can use them when your power goes out or when the sun goes down. It's no wonder that Tesla created a product like this, given the Powerwall battery technology is fundamentally no different from that found in Tesla cars.

So, why can't the Tesla you plug into the wall at home act as a backup battery when the lights go out? Well, there's no official reason. In fact, several electric cars afford you the ability to do just that. The feature is known as "bidirectional charging," otherwise called V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) or V2H (Vehicle-to-Home) charging. With this technology, your EV could power your home in the event of a power outage.

Depending on your EV's battery capacity (and your power needs), it could provide anywhere between several hours to several days' worth of power. Of course, since lithium batteries degrade with each charge cycle, you wouldn't want to use your EV to charge things all the time. However, if you live somewhere with a shaky power grid or a violent storm season, using backup power from your vehicle could make a world of a difference in both your comfort and safety. If that sounds like something you'd want, then opt for an EV that offers bidirectional charging. We've put together some prime choices, and they aren't all expensive luxury models, either!