5 Of The Worst Electric Vehicles To Buy Used, According To Consumer Reports

If you're interested in buying a used EV, it's important to know which are the worst electric vehicles to avoid. Luckily, Consumer Reports has some information that could save you thousands of dollars. That's because the used EV market looks attractive to many future new owners, since the idea behind paying less for a car that has reduced fuel costs sounds great — but many of these models come with risks that can turn what seems like a good deal into a nightmare.

Unlike traditional used cars, a used EV might carry problems with battery health, among other things. EV batteries, just like any other, tend to degrade over time and with each charge cycle, and replacing them with new ones can have a larger cost, depending on the model and what your EV warranty really covers. On top of that, older models of EVs can also lose access to new software updates, leaving them without some features or even with unpatched vulnerabilities, making a car that looks amazing at first glance quickly turn into a costly long-term regret.

While some electric vehicles can be a good deal when bought from a previous owner, not every model ages in the same way, creating a wider gap between the best and worst models that you can encounter in the used market. Some of the most problematic models also come from brands with strong reputations, meaning that a recognizable logo is no guarantee of long-term reliability. So it's better to avoid some of these EVs, according to Consumer Reports.