5 Of The Most Common Problems With Electric Vehicles

Nowadays, electric vehicles are seemingly everywhere — but it wasn't very long ago that a battery-powered car was still a rarity to see on the streets. The rise of EVs happened so quickly thanks to several factors, including the potential for saving money on fuel and subsidies offered by governments. On the other hand, even though these cars have evolved in many ways for the better, there are still some potential issues EV buyers should be aware of.

For example, even though electric cars now offer greater range thanks to more powerful batteries, degrading battery health is still something you might have to contend with five or so years down the road. In addition, high repair costs when problems appear, or even sharp depreciation, are also common in the segment.

That does not mean buying an electric vehicle is a bad idea. There are many EVs that stand out for reliability, and they are excellent choices for people with a specific set of needs that would benefit from their positive points. Still, knowledge is power. As an EV owner or a prospective buyer, it's important to be aware of the most common problems these vehicles face so that you can take action if and when they happen.